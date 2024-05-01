My favorite Corsair gaming keyboard is $60 off for a limited time

The best gaming keyboards are great for gaming and typing. However, these excellent peripherals often come with a hefty price. Thankfully, one of my favorite boards has just received a sizable discount — and it’s only on sale for a limited time!

Right now, the Corsair K70 Max gaming keyboard is $169 on Amazon. That might sound pricey, but considering how this board typically costs $229, you’re saving a cool $60. That’s not bad considering how this is arguably the finest gaming keyboard Corsair has ever released. This deal ends on May 6, so act now if you want this fantastic peripheral.

Corsair K70 Max: was $229 now $169 @ Amazon

The Corsair K70 Max might have a familiar design but its magnetic switches and high level of customization arguably make this the company’s best keyboard yet. This is the keyboard to get if you’re looking to elevate your PC gaming experience — especially at this reduced price!

Price check: $174 @ Best Buy

As I said in my Corsair K70 Max review, this is a gaming keyboard that means business. It features magnetic switches that allow you to set the keys’ actuation point. You can even program two functions on the same key. The double-shot PBT keycaps have a nice coarse texture that will delight your fingertips. Handy media keys and robust software also help you get the most from this board.

This full-size keyboard features an elegant, brushed-metal black chassis that looks and feels premium. The sound-dampening design and durable aluminum frame also help this peripheral look and feel premium. On top of that, the included memory foam wrist rest is arguably the best wrist rest I’ve used with a keyboard.

Let’s not forget about this keyboard’s excellent performance. The responsive magnetic switches and super high 8,000Hz polling rate (the rate a keyboard reports to your PC) might not make you an esports champion, but they’ll deliver a smooth and fast gaming experience. Of course, that same performance also makes the K70 Max great for typing.

The Corsair K70 Max is one of the finest gaming keyboards out there. It was already great at $229, but for this limited-time deal of $169, it’s even better. As I said, this Amazon deal ends on May 6 so be sure to snag this stellar peripheral now before then. You can thank me later!