Logitech's G Astro A50 gaming headsets get major update — here's what's new

When it comes to the Astro A50 wireless gaming headset, Logitech has seemingly operated under the principle "if it ain't broke, make it a bit better." With the newly announced G Astro A50 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset, the gaming company has continued that.

Built on the same platform as the latest A50 X gaming headsets, the A50 is seeing several improvements, the biggest being something Logitech calls Playsync Audio.

The Playsync Audio feature was designed to allow players to seamlessly switch audio sources between consoles and PC platforms without HDMI video switching.

“Our new A50 Gen 5 features PLAYSYNC AUDIO that focuses on 3-system audio switching via USB, perfect for multi-platform gamers who have their consoles and PC connected to one or more monitors," said Gabriel Whyel, Head of Marketing for Console and Cloud, at Logitech G.

According to Logitech, using Playsync, you can connect up to three systems — Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC and others — via USB-C and quickly swap between them with a single button on the headset. The Nintendo Switch can be connected in docked mode using the same system, but it won't work if you move the console into handheld mode. In the Gen 4 models, you can only swap platforms using an HDMI switch. The USB-C connections are on the updated Base Station, which also acts as a charger for the headset.

For audio, Logitech has added 40mm Pro-G graphene drivers, which should provide improved clarity and "immersion." The headset features a 48 kHz microphone that is supposed to be "broadcast-quality." The company is claiming 24-bit uncompressed "Lightspeed" wireless performance.

Adjustments to audio can be made using the G Hub on your PC or via the Logitech G app on your smartphone. From there, you can control the EQ presets or "delve into the fully parametric EQ detailed adjustments that stay with their headset even when switching between systems."

Regarding design, the fifth-generation headsets don't look much different from the previous generation. The switching button for the Playsync feature has been added, but otherwise, this is the A50 design you're familiar with.

The Astro A50s have existed since 2013, when the first generation headsets were launched. They mainly were marked for the Xbox 360 and PS3, though they could hook up to PCs and Macs. The headsets have become more industrial since the originals dropped but still retain the basic outlines of their predecessor.

The Logitech G Astro A50 Gen 5 headsets are now available for preorder starting at $299.99. Logitech says that the headsets will start shipping in October of 2024.