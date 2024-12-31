5 biggest new games launching in January 2025 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC

January 2025 is a quieter month in terms of big new releases, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any notable gems across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. From a tactical shooter to the long-awaited arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PC, this month’s lineup still offers something for everyone.

Among the highlights is Freedom Wars Remastered, which brings back the franchise's intense multiplayer action, allowing up to eight players to participate online. Meanwhile, Switch players can look forward to Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, which was originally released on the Wii system and has now been given a makeover for the Nintendo Switch.

So, if you're looking for new gaming experiences this January, we've compiled a list of the five biggest games launching this month that deserve a spot on your wishlist!

Note: While some games don’t have confirmed prices yet, they will be available as soon as pre-orders begin.

Freedom Wars Remastered (January 10)

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Freedom Wars Remastered is an enhanced version of the 2014 action role-playing game set in a dystopian future where humanity is confined within massive prison cities called Panopticons. In this world, being alive is considered a crime, and individuals, known as “Sinners,” are sentenced to a million years of imprisonment. To reduce their sentences, Sinners take on dangerous missions, battling powerful enemies and rescuing civilians in their quest for freedom.

The remastered edition, releasing on January 9, 2025, in Japan and January 10 worldwide, introduces several upgrades. Players can enjoy improved graphics with 4K resolution and 60fps performance on PlayStation and PC, alongside a refined weapon crafting system, new difficulty settings, and enhanced gameplay mechanics. The game also supports up to four-player online co-op, allowing friends to team up for challenging missions.

Freedom Wars Remastered: Add to your wishlist @ PlayStation Store

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (January 16)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD breathes new life into the beloved classic, with impressive HD visuals and bonus levels from the Nintendo 3DS version. Players can dive into 80 action-packed stages, either solo or with a friend in local co-op. Along the way, you'll face challenges like stomping enemies, riding mine carts, soaring on rocket barrels, and charging through obstacles on Rambi the Rhino (it wouldn't be a Donkey Kong game otherwise).

The story follows Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong as they set out to reclaim their stolen banana hoard. When the Tiki Tak Tribe arrives, they hypnotize the island’s animals and make them steal Donkey Kong’s precious bananas. But with Donkey Kong unaffected by their mind control, he teams up with Diddy to defeat the Tikis and restore peace to the jungle.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: $59 @ Best Buy

Dynasty Warriors: Origins (January 17)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is a fresh take on the iconic hack-and-slash series, dropping players into the chaos of China's Three Kingdoms era. You’ll step into the shoes of a nameless martial artist with amnesia as you learn about your past while crossing paths with iconic figures like Cao Cao, Sun Jian, and Liu Bei.

This game cranks things up a notch with massive battles where you can lead troops and dive into strategic combat. It also has customizable characters, a wide arsenal of weapons, and revamped gameplay. Powered by modern hardware like the PlayStation 5, Dynasty Warriors: Origins has some pretty impressive visuals, dynamic battlefields, and an entertaining experience for both long-time fans and newcomers.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins: $69 @ Amazon

Sniper Elite: Resistance (January 28)

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Sniper Elite: Resistance is a World War II shooter where you play as Harry Hawker, a talented sniper with the British Special Operations Executive. Your mission is to infiltrate and disrupt Axis operations in occupied Europe. The game mixes stealth and tactical combat, letting you use various weapons and tools to complete your objectives.

You can also play solo or dive into multiplayer, with options for both cooperative missions and competitive battles. Large-scale fights are complemented by the series’ signature slow-motion “X-ray kill cam,” giving you a detailed view of your shots’ impact. Pre-order the Standard Edition for the base game, or go Deluxe for extra content, including a Season Pass for future DLC.

Sniper Elite: Resistance: $59 @ Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PC) (January 30)

Platforms: PC

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally making its way to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. This action-adventure game continues the journeys of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they tackle new challenges in New York City. You can switch between the two Spider-Men, each with their own unique powers, to take on classic villains like Venom and Kraven the Hunter.

The game also has an expansive open world where you can explore the city, complete side missions, and hunt for collectibles. Combat is fast-paced and dynamic, blending your typical web-slinging moves, stealth and strategic attacks.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PC): Add to your wishlist @ Steam

