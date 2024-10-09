How to watch 'Sweetpea' online and from anywhere – Ella Purnell dark comedy

No stranger to deliciously-twisted characters after her turn in “Yellowjackets”, Ella Purnell stars in this new adaptation of CJ Skuse’s darkly comic novel, "Sweetpea". With all episodes of season 1 dropping at once, it’s a perfect binge for spooky season. Here's how to watch "Sweetpea" online from anywhere with a VPN .

'Sweetpea' release date, streaming details All episodes of "Sweetpea" drop globally on Thursday, October 10.

• U.S. & Canada — Watch on Starz

• U.K. — Watch on Sky/Now

• Australia — Watch on Binge

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

There isn’t much remarkable about Rhiannon Lewis (Purnell). Her on/off boyfriend won’t commit, she’s going nowhere in work, her sister is living a glamorous life overseas and her Dad might be terminally ill. But amidst all the despair and hopelessness, Rhiannon discovers a new hobby that makes her feel alive – murder.

Having power over life and death, and extracting vengeance on those she perceives to have wronged her, is intoxicating for Rhiannon, but as the bodies mount, so does the overwhelming burden of her killer secret. With the authorities closing in, can she keep her cool? Either way, with four novels left to adapt, this is unlikely to be the last we see of Rhiannon.

With a cast that also includes Calam Lynch, Jeremy Swift, Dustin Demri-Burns and Ingrid Oliver, this looks to be a killer thriller that's perfect for a binge. Read on to find out how to watch "Sweetpea" online and from anywhere.

Where to watch 'Sweetpea' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Starz is the place to stream "Sweetpea" in the U.S., with all episodes arriving Thursday, October 10.

Starz usually costs $9.99/month, but right now you can pay $2.99 a month for your first 3 months. Starz can also be added to your Amazon Prime subscription. with a 7-day free trial.

While "Sweetpea" will be a streaming exclusive, Starz also has a linear TV channel. If you don't already have Starz on cable, you can pick it up as an add-on on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Philo and Sling as the standout cheapest options when it comes to the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

Watch 'Sweetpea' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Sweetpea" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the black comedy thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch 'Sweetpea' around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Sweetpea' in Canada

Starz is also the home for "Sweetpea" in Canada. As with the US, all episodes drop on October 10.

Starz in available for $5.99 per month in Canada, with the easiest options being as an add-on to either Crave or Amazon Prime Video.

If you're a Canadian traveling away from home, a VPN will let you stream just as if you were back in the Great North.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Sweetpea' in the U.K.

Sky is the home for "Sweetpea" in the U.K. with the show streaming in full from Thursday, October 10.

Another option is Sky's pay as you go platform, NOW.

If you're traveling in the U.K. from overseas, you could use a VPN to stream just as if you were back home.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Where to watch 'Sweetpea' online in Australia

"Sweetpea" is set to land on Binge in Australia alongside everywhere else on Thursday, October 10.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Where to watch 'Sweetpea' online in New Zealand

"Sweetpea" season 1 is available to stream on Neon in New Zealand from October 10, 2024. Neon's monthly Standard Plan costs $19.99 per month.

Kiwi viewers on vacation abroad can use a VPN to stream "Sweetpea" just as they would back home.

What you need to know about 'Sweetpea'

'Sweetpea' trailer

Sweetpea | Official Trailer | Sky - YouTube Watch On

What is the 'Sweetpea' release date? "Sweetpea" will release all six episodes at once on all of its global streaming homes – including Starz in the U.S. and Canada, Sky in the U.K., Binge in Australia and Neon in New Zealand – on Thursday, October 10.

Who is in the cast of 'Sweetpea'? Ella Purnell as Rhiannon

Nicole Lecky as Julia

Calam Lynch as AJ

Jon Pointing as Craig

Leah Harvey as Marina

Jeremy Swift as Norman

Dustin Demri-Burns as Jeff

Dino Kelly as Marcus

Ingrid Oliver as D.I. Diana St. John

What can we expect from 'Sweetpea'? The official synopsis from Sky reads: "Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression - people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, her sister is off living her life abroad with her husband and her dad is really, really sick. So far, so sh*t. But when everything in her life is turned upside down, Rhiannon is pushed over the edge. She snaps. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything. Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?"

Is 'Sweetpea' based on a book? "Sweetpea" is based on the novel of the same name and the first in a series of books by author CJ Skuse. The following installments are: "In Bloom", "Dead Head", "Thorn in My Side" and "The Bad Seeds."

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.