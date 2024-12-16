YouTube TV price hike workaround — here's how to save $60

If YouTube TV's January 2025 price hike caught you off guard, you're not alone. As a YouTube TV subscriber, I always knew a price hike would eventually come, but I wasn't expecting it to happen last week.

But it did, leaving me with a choice: keep my subscription or cancel YouTube TV.

Turns out, there is — thankfully — a third option. Redditors on the r/youtubetv subreddit immediately started posting about the price hike (h/t TechRadar) and some of them discovered that if they tried to cancel their subscription, they were offered $60 off on their subscription over the next six months. Well, really they were offered to lock in their current $72.99 a month subscription rate for the next six months, which technically is a $60 discount when compared to the new $82.99 a month subscription price. But for the sake of this exercise, we're going to act like it's a discount.

So I decided to test this trick out myself and it worked! I managed to lock in my subscription at $72.99 a month for the next six months, kicking the proverbial cancellation can down the road for a bit longer. Here's what I did so you can try it for yourself.

How to score $60 off YouTube TV — but there's a catch

Canceling YouTube TV is really simple. You just log onto https://tv.youtube.com/, then click your profile icon in the top right corner and then click settings. This immediately takes you to your membership page, there will be an option to manage your base plan membership. Click Manage.

Once you've done that, you can pause or cancel your plan. If you click cancel it will then ask you why you want to cancel. Click cost and then click submit hopefully, you'll be given an offer to stay and save $60. If you do see this offer click See details and then click Accept. That will lock in your $72.99 a month rate for the next six months, and you'll receive an email confirming this promotional rate.

How to try and save $60 on YouTube TV (Image: © Future) 1. Log onto YouTube TV 2. Open your account settings 3. Manage your Base plan subscription 4. Click cancel to begin canceling your subscription 5. Select cost as the reason you're canceling 6. Accept offer for $60 off for the next six months

Now there's a catch with this price hike hack — it's not guaranteed to work. It worked for me, and it's worked for several others, but still others on the r/youtubetv subreddit are saying it didn't work for them. So just make sure you're willing to roll the dice before you try this method. If it doesn't work, you'll have to resubscribe at full price to get access to YouTube TV again.

But maybe after this price hike, you're ready to be done with YouTube TV if it doesn't offer to lock in your old rate. If that's the case, make sure to check out our guide to the best cable TV alternatives and find a new live TV streaming service like Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV.