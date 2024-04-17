Netflix just got one of the best spy thriller shows ever — and it's already crashed the top 10

It’s uncommon for a British series to gain traction elsewhere in the world, but when it does, you know it’s worth experiencing for yourself. One of those shows is “Killing Eve”, a British spy thriller that stands out in the sea of entertainment due to its refreshing and entertaining narrative.

This fun show stars Jodie Comer as a psychotic assassin who works for a secret organization and Sandra Oh as an undercover spy. The two are supposed to be enemies, but it doesn’t turn out that way. The violent encounters and dangerous secrets throughout the show make it perfect for building tension. “Killing Eve” landed on Netflix this week (Monday, April 15) and it’s already crashed the top 10 shows to watch. As of today, the spy thriller currently sits in the No.3 spot.

If you’ve seen this show pop up on Netflix’s home page, you might be curious about its storyline and whether it is worth adding to your list of the top new shows to watch this week (April 15-21) . Don’t worry, because I can answer your questions by explaining everything you need to know about “Killing Eve”.

What is ‘Killing Eve’ about?

“Killing Eve" is a spy thriller that follows Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve (Sandra Oh) as two women with very different conflicts. Villanelle is a psychotic assassin who kills for a secret organization called The Twelve. At the same time, Eve is a British intelligence investigator tasked with pursuing Villanelle and stopping the organization altogether. However, both of their plans go haywire when they develop a mutual obsession with each other.

This thrilling show is just like cat and mouse, with the two women pulling cunning manoeuvres and being in constant pursuit. Eve starts as a bored operative who craves more success for her career while Villanelle is hard on doing her job as a determined assassin.

What makes this series so entertaining to watch is the incredible character development. Two women pitted against each other end up doing exactly the opposite, with each episode showing their mutual obsession intensifying and inner doubts about their individual missions. Of course, the new conflict generated from their unexpected closeness doesn’t go down well either.

What the critics say about ‘Killing Eve’

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Killing Eve” earned high praise from critics when it was released in 2018. The first season has a score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes , while season two drops down to 92%. It currently has the certified fresh seal of approval due to the high number of positive reviews from audiences and critics.

However, just to note, “Killing Eve” does have a lower Rotten Tomatoes score of 80% and 54% for the last two seasons. While this might be surprising, you still should give this series a watch since reviews are only based on opinion.

When it comes to the critics, the judgment is continuously positive. Alan Sepinwall of Uproxx said: “This season was so surprising, so entertaining, and so full of life that I don't want to worry about the how or when at the moment.” Meanwhile, Rachel Cooke of New Statesman believes that “Killing Eve is completely delightful”.

Hollywood Reporter’s Tim Goodman also expressed that “Killing Eve is relentlessly engaging and surprising where it's least expected.”

In terms of later seasons, there are a few critics who didn’t join in on the hype of this spy thriller. Jack Seale of the Guardian said: “It’s still recognizably Killing Eve and it’s still kinda cool, but it’s out of new ideas.”

Should you stream ‘Killing Eve’ on Netflix?

Yes, you should stream "Killing Eve" on Netflix to enjoy one of the greatest spy thriller shows ever. Director Phoebe Waller-Bridge did an excellent job at developing Eve and Villanelle’s relationship naturally throughout the narrative while keeping a focus on the tension and action.

While the later seasons earn more negative attention from critics and fans, the overall show is still deserving of a watch. There is plenty to like about the spy thriller, from the balance of love and hate between the two women to the engaging plot that will keep you hooked on every second.

Even though it’s been six years since the first season came out, “Killing Eve” continues to be a tense thriller with all kinds of twists and turns. So, sit down, grab some popcorn, and stream “Killing Eve” on Netflix today.