How to watch 'Moonage Daydream' online — stream the David Bowie documentary from anywhere

David Bowie documentary "Moonage Daydream" is, like the man himself, a one off. A mind-bending fusion of sound and color, spiked with Bowie's signature oddity, it was a huge hit with critics, landing a Grammy award, but left audiences fiercely divided. Regardless of where you stand, it's essential viewing for any Bowie fan.

'Moonage Daydream' release date, streaming details "Moonage Daydream" airs for free in the U.K. on Saturday, October 26 at 10:10 p.m. BST.

• FREE STREAM — Channel 4 (U.K.)

Created with the blessing of the Bowie estate and with full access to its enormous archive of performance, film and unseen footage, recordings, art, documents, interviews and whatever else was lurking back there, Brett Morgen's "Moonage Daydream" takes the neon-lit form of a psychedelic montage that doesn't simply guide the viewer through Bowie's colorful life, but aims to elucidate his creative process.

It was almost the death of Morgen, the filmmaker behind 2015's "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck". A near-fatal heart attack during production left him comatose, and went on to shape and guide the finished article. Rated 92 % on Rotten Tomatoes, it's up there with the likes of "In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon", "Kurt Cobain: Moments That shook Music" and Bruce Springsteen's "Road Diary".

In the U.K., "Moonage Daydream" will premiere at 10:10 p.m. BST on Saturday, October 26 on Channel 4, which is available to live stream on the Channel 4 streaming service. Both are free with a valid TV licence.

Brits abroad can stream "Moonage Daydream" from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

If "Moonage Daydream" isn't streaming where you currently are, that doesn't mean you have to miss the documentary while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream it from wherever you are.

How to watch 'Moonage Daydream' in the U.S.

"Moonage Daydream" is available to stream on Max.

Max prices start at $9.99/month. It's also no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession".

You also have the option of paying from $16.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle, including Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max.

How to watch 'Moonage Daydream' in Canada

"Moonage Daydream" is streaming exclusively on Prime Video in Canada. A subscription costs CA$9.99 per month or CA$99 per year after a 30-day free trial.

How to watch 'Moonage Daydream' in Australia

"Moonage Daydream" is available in Australia on Paramount Plus.

New members are eligible for a 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial , which means you could watch the David Bowie documentary free online.

