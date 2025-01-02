'Twilight’ saga is now on Tubi — and you can stream all 5 movies for free now

The "Twilight" Saga is officially available on Tubi, and you can catch all five films for free right now.

The series focuses on Bella Swan, a 17-year-old high schooler, and her love triangle with Jacob Black, a Native American werewolf with shirt allergies, and Edward Cullen, a 104-year-old vampire who loves the smell of her blood. Revisit some of 2008-2012's hottest memes and relive the rivalry between Stephenie Meyer and Anne Rice fans.

These movies were cultural powerhouses when they debuted, and they're worth catching if you missed them the first time. So hold on tight, Spider Monkey, and get ready for some of the cheesiest supernatural romances of all time.

'Twilight'

Bella Swan, a shy teenager from Arizona, moves to the perpetually overcast town of Forks, Washington, to live with her police chief father. Her new life becomes increasingly more complicated when she meets the mysterious Edward Cullen, who appears both unnervingly distant and inexplicably protective.

Bella soon discovers Edward’s secret — he belongs to a family of “vegetarian” vampires who abstain from human blood. Bella and Edward form an intense bond that defies common sense and caution and she learns more about his superhuman abilities. Tension escalates when a pack of nomadic vampires with more predatory instincts arrives, setting their sights on Bella.

The Cullens unite to defend her, testing Edward’s resolve to keep the human he loves safe. By the film’s end, Bella remains determined to stay by Edward’s side, no matter the risks.

Watch it on Tubi

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'New Moon'

The second movie in the series opens on Bella’s 18th birthday. Her party turns disastrous when she gets a paper cut, and Jasper Cullen almost attacks her in response to smelling her blood. The incident convinces Edward that she’s safer without him.

Devastated by his abrupt departure, Bella sinks into a deep depression. However, she finds solace in her growing friendship with Jacob Black. Unbeknownst to her, Jacob is dealing with his own baggage. He’s a newly turned werewolf, part of an ancient tribe sworn to protect humans from vampires. The divide between the supernatural worlds intensifies as Bella flirts with reckless behavior to feel closer to Edward’s memory.

When a misunderstanding leads Edward to believe Bella has died, he travels to Italy, hoping to provoke the elder vampire council called the Volturi into ending his life. Racing against time, Bella, with help from Alice, must save Edward from this fate.

Watch it on Tubi

'Eclipse'

Eclipse starts with the return of Victoria. She's relocated to Seattle and is building an army of vampires to take revenge on the Cullens. Victoria targets Bella, forcing the Cullens and the Quileute werewolves into an uneasy alliance. Amid the conflict, Bella is torn between her love for Edward and her powerful bond with Jacob.

Protective yet cautious, Edward grapples with the reality that Bella’s life could be at stake regardless of her choice. Meanwhile, Jacob believes Bella’s genuine feelings for him may still sway her future. As tensions mount, they unite for a climactic battle against Victoria’s rapidly multiplying forces, testing loyalties and risking lives.

Watch it on Tubi

'Breaking Dawn – Part 1'

The first part of the saga's finale opens with Bella and Edward's long-awaited wedding. However, their romantic honeymoon on a secluded island off the coast of Brazil soon leads to an unexpected revelation: Bella is pregnant with a half-human, half-vampire child whose rapid development puts her life at risk.

Edward is torn between saving Bella's life and supporting her unwavering determination to carry the baby to term. Meanwhile, Jacob and the Quileute pack face intense internal conflict over handling what they perceive as a threat. As alliances shift, the battle lines are drawn between protection and destruction, culminating in a dramatic birth that changes Bella's destiny—and the supernatural landscape—forever.

Watch it on Tubi

'Breaking Dawn – Part 2'

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN - PART 2 - Theatrical Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Having survived a perilous birth, Bella awakens as a powerful newborn vampire endowed with heightened senses and supernatural abilities. She embraces her new life alongside Edward, discovering her unique vampire talent is mentally shielding herself and others. Their daughter, Renesmee, grows at an astonishing pace, drawing the attention of the Volturi who are determined to maintain the status quo by any means.

Mistakenly believing Renesmee poses a threat, the Volturi launch an ominous campaign to destroy her and punish the Cullens. Racing against time, the Cullens gather allies from vampire covens worldwide and even form uneasy alliances with the Quileute werewolves to stand against the Volturi in a final showdown.

Watch it on Tubi