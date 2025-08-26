This Wild Horror Movie With Dave Franco and Alison Brie Takes Co-Dependency to Terrifyingly Hilarious Extremes — And It’s Streaming Now

I’d be surprised if you hadn’t seen any marketing for “Together.” This body horror movie, starring real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie, has had some pretty insane PR stunts over the last few weeks, with strange videos of the pair surfacing online.

This included everything from the two sharing a single French fry in public to cutting each other’s toenails in the middle of a park. The bizarre antics mirrored the movie’s plot about a couple whose lives (and bodies) become dangerously intertwined. If this is somehow your first time hearing about it, it’s definitely worth a watch since it’s just hit streaming in the U.S.

“Together” is not only one of the craziest movies I’ve ever seen, but also one of the year’s best horror flicks so far. Horror is my favorite genre, so I tend to be harsh when I critique it, but this twisty debut from director Michael Shanks is genuinely hard to look away from.

In fact, you could say it really sticks with you… literally. Here’s why you need to watch “Together” now that it’s available on premium streaming services like Amazon and Apple TV.

What is ‘Together’ about?

TOGETHER - Official Teaser Trailer - In Theaters July 30 - YouTube Watch On

“Together” follows Millie (Brie) and Tim (Franco), a couple who have been together for a decade and are struggling to reignite their relationship.

Hoping for a fresh start, they move from the city to a remote countryside home, leaving behind everything familiar except each other. As they settle into their new surroundings, their attempt to reconnect takes an unexpected and terrifying turn when a mysterious force causes their bodies to physically merge.

The couple is forced to navigate this bizarre and increasingly dangerous situation, confronting the literal consequences of being inseparably linked.

‘Together’ turns co-dependency into a full-blown horror ride

(Image credit: Germain McMicking / NEON)

The best thing about “Together” is its unique take on co-dependency and the consequences of relying too heavily on another for emotional support, approval, or a sense of identity. The movie exaggerates this literally, showing the couple’s emotional dependence physically manifested in a grotesque way.

Now, this is a horror flick you can definitely stream alone or with friends (though I wouldn’t recommend family), but it’s a whole different experience watching it with your partner. I actually dragged my boyfriend to watch “Together” with me, and even though the body horror left him a little scarred, he admitted it was a genuinely unique horror experience and it even got us talking about our own relationship.

Of course, Brie and Franco’s fictional relationship in “Together” is anything but healthy, but it becomes a fascinating concept when paired with the idea of literally merging together. They’re so dependent on each other that two almost become one. Add in the supernatural element and cult-like vibes, and you get a morphing nightmare of skin merging and the constant pull to stay together, making it physically painful to be apart.

(Image credit: Germain McMicking / NEON)

I was hooked from start to finish watching “Together,” drawn in by the central mystery of the couple’s bodies suddenly wanting to merge. It’s best to go into this horror movie knowing little about the supernatural force behind it, but the story cleverly drip-feeds clues and revelations as their urges grow stronger.

Brie and Franco clearly put their hearts and souls into their performances, and the chemistry is even more striking knowing they’re married in real life. Watching their skin merge, bones crack, hair intertwine, and the insatiable need to be near each other (making even a mile apart feel unbearable) is somehow entertaining. Plus, there’s plenty of dark humor thrown in to ease the tension.

“Together” wasn’t as gory as I expected, and the body horror doesn’t surpass the intensity of “The Substance,” but it’s a wild ride nonetheless. Shanks’ feature debut proves solid, as this supernatural flick blurs the line between individuality and togetherness, showing how too much dependence can be harmful.

You need to stream ‘Together’ now

(Image credit: Ben King / NEON)

Shanks brings smart ideas to the table, and his handling of both digital and practical effects delivers the right mix of jagged and nastiness. Yet it’s the casting that truly sets “Together” apart. Brie and Franco’s real-life marriage gives their connection an effortless authenticity on screen, but the real surprise is how their comedic backgrounds somehow enhance the horror.

Accustomed to exaggerating expressions and bending their bodies for laughs, they bring the same agility here to grotesque, unsettling moments. Their performances easily navigate the movie’s shifting tones, moving from intense to darkly funny without losing momentum, proving that their range extends far beyond what audiences might expect.

You don’t need to take my word for it either. “Together” holds a strong rating of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site’s critics consensus reading: “Given an extra sinew of authenticity by the metatextual casting of Alison Brie and Dave Franco at the top of their game, Together is a body horror that's as emotionally sticky as it is memorably gnarly.”

So, plan a movie night with your partner, but don’t be surprised if “Together” has you both sitting extra close, because this twisted tale of co-dependency makes personal space a thing of the past.

You can buy/rent "Together" on Amazon or Apple now.

