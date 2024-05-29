This is why 'Bridgerton' season 3 didn't include this popular character

Fans already knew going into "Bridgerton" season 3 that the show's first romantic heroes Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her hubby Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page), wouldn't be making their return to the Ton in the new episodes. (Though Dynevor popped up in the Bridgerton household last season, Page hasn't been back since the first season ended.) But those two weren't the only familiar faces we're missing from this season.

Yes, while viewers got to catch up with one of the Sharma sisters this time around —that would be Kate, played by Simone Ashley, who is settling into her role as Viscountess Bridgerton opposite Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton — Kate's little sis Edwina is nowhere to be found in the first four episodes, which dropped on Netflix on May 16.

During a scene between Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury, it was revealed that Edwina had made a charming "match abroad," though we don't know the identity or location of said gentleman. (Is it the queen's nephew Prince Friedrich or someone else entirely? We'll have to wait to find out!)

And you won't be seeing the young Sharma in the last four installments either when they arrive on the streamer on June 13, as actress Charithra Chandran previously explained her absence from the period drama's third season.

During an interview with the Indian Express back in August 2022, Chandran revealed: "I'm not on set for season 3. I'm doing another film. It hasn't been announced yet. It's really exciting!" The 27-year-old Scottish star didn't specify which film she was working on in place of "Bridgerton" season 3, but it was likely the 2024 Amazon Prime Video comedy "How to Date Billy Walsh," in which she starred as Amelia.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Chandran only had good things to say about her experience acting in the Regency-era romance series, telling the publication: "I'm so grateful for it. It was such a wonderful experience and I have great things to say about it." However, the actress did acknowledge that that "Bridgerton" success could be a double-edged sword, telling The Guardian this past March: "I'm not saying I'll never do anything grander than 'Bridgerton'. I hope that's not the case — and I have big ambitions. It's just rather bizarre that it was the beginning of my career. I think it has really warped my sense of achievement."

It's unclear whether Charithra Chandran will be back to reprise the role of Edwina Sharma in future editions of "Bridgerton," but given that executive producer Shonda Rhimes has announced that she's "committed" to adapting all eight of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" novels into individuals seasons of the show, there's plenty of time for Edwina to make her much-anticipated comeback to the Ton.

Tom's Guide will keep you up to date on all intel about the back half of "Bridgerton" season 3 and beyond. In the meantime, you can see Chandran as Edwina in the second season of the show (and rewatch the first season, too, if you're feeling so inclined) with a Netflix subscription.