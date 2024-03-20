Netflix releases a tantalizing new clip from 'Bridgerton' season 3

The countdown to “Bridgerton” season 3 on Netflix continues with a new clip released today, showcasing the second season's central couple of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). There’s also a brief glimpse of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), whose romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) will be the focus of the upcoming season, adapted from author Julia Quinn’s novel “Romancing Mister Bridgerton.”

In the clip, the now-married Anthony and Kate (aka Kanthony) eye each other across the room at a ball like a pair of shy young lovers. Anthony approaches his wife, who’s talking with his mother Violet (Ruth Gemmell), and requests a moment alone with her.

“I should like to use that moment to dance with my beautiful wife,” he says, as the couple takes the floor, looking radiant and very much in love, even sharing a brief kiss, while Violet looks on proudly. Meanwhile, Penelope stands on the sidelines, fidgeting nervously, but she’ll have her chance at love soon enough.

The clip also offers a look at actress Hannah Dodd, who replaces Ruby Stokes in the role of Anthony’s sister Francesca. At the beginning of the clip, Francesca seems slightly distressed, telling Anthony she needs a moment to herself. She may have to wait a while, since Francesca’s own romance is the focus of Quinn’s sixth “Bridgerton” novel, and it’s unclear when that book will be adapted by the show.

For "Bridgerton" season 3, Jess Brownell takes over as showrunner from series creator Chris Van Dusen, with Shonda Rhimes still on board as executive producer. The story skips over Quinn’s third “Bridgerton” novel “An Offer From a Gentleman” for now, instead focusing on the fourth book, after going in order for the first two seasons.

The season is set to premiere on Netflix in two parts, with the first four episodes arriving on May 16, and the final four episodes arriving on June 13. That still leaves nearly two months of waiting for “Bridgerton” fans before they can see how Colin and Penelope repair the friendship that was damaged in the second season and take that friendship to the next level. Thankfully, Netflix has provided clips like these to keep anticipation high while awaiting the romantic delights on the horizon.

