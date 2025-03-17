This is the one Irish movie I watch every St Patrick’s Day — and viewers rate it 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

I plan to do exactly two things this St. Patrick’s Day (March 17): Attempt to drink my bodyweight in Guinness and rewatch 2021’s “Belfast” for the umpteenth time.

This comedy-drama set in — you’ve guessed it — Belfast, Northern Ireland, instantly wormed its way into my heart when I saw it for the first time in theaters, and rewatching it has become something of an annual tradition.

I should confess that I have a huge bias towards this movie as pretty much my entire family (including both parents) hail from the North of Ireland. Anything related to that special corner of the world has my instant attention and deep affection with very little effort.

However, this heartfelt movie remains a must-watch, even if you don’t have a personal connection to Belfast and/or Northern Ireland. Its scores on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes are a clear testament to that.

So, if you’re looking for an Irish movie to watch this St. Patrick’s Day, here’s why “Belfast” is the perfect pick. Just don’t be surprised if you find yourself booking flights to visit the capital city before the credits have even rolled.

‘Belfast’ is a charming coming-of-age triumph

Written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” has been described as his “most personal” film and it’s not hard to see why. The flick centers on a young boy named Buddy (Jude Hill) and his experiences growing up in the eponymous city during the late 1960s and the onset of The Troubles.

Alongside Buddy, the movie also focuses on his family, led by his kindhearted but fiercely protective Ma (Caitríona Balfe) and his Pa (Jamie Dornan), who works overseas in England. Buddy also spends time with his loving grandmother (Judi Dench) and wise grandfather (Ciarán Hinds).

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

Every time I watch “Belfast”, I can’t help but reflect on my own family, and in particular, my happy childhood memories of visiting Northern Ireland every summer to see my grandparents. To be honest, just hearing lines spoken in the distinct Northern Irish accent makes me smile every single time.

Yes, you could accuse the movie of veering into cloying schmaltz on occasion (a scene where Buddy and his family are amazed by the magic of the cinema is unbearably cheesy), but the movie is always sincere. It’s a love letter to not just Belfast but childhood as well.

“Belfast” also explores Northern Ireland’s troubled history. While it intentionally avoids making a political statement, it doesn’t shy away from depicting the challenges the region has faced over the decades. The movie opens with an intense scene during the August 1969 riots.

(Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features / BFA)

The way Branagh weaves together playful elements, such as Buddy's desperate attempts to catch the attention of his childhood crush, with the sectarian conflict of time is impressive. It's emblematic of the region. Northern Ireland has a difficult past but is resilient and full of life.

The movie is also frequently hilarious, with sharp writing and great performances throughout. Young Jude Hill is especially impressive, but the whole cast brings their A-game.

Presented in a stunning black-and-white color scheme, "Belfast" has a hazy, nostalgic quality. This perfectly fits the overall tone. It’s also surprisingly striking in several moments, including during the numerous riot scenes.

Plus, the musical score is marvelous. Composed by Belfast native Van Morrison, it always hits all the right notes and adds emotional depth.

You don’t have to be from Belfast to love this movie

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

I can’t deny that my connection and love, for Northern Ireland (and Belfast itself, though I'm more partially to the city of Bangor), has a large hand in my appreciation for this movie. But you don’t have to be linked to the region to enjoy what Kenneth Branagh has created.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Belfast” has scored an impressive 86% from more than 330 reviews. That’s more than enough for a ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval. “A deeply personal project for writer-director Kenneth Branagh, Belfast transcends its narrative deficits with powerful performances and directorial craft, “ reads the site’s ‘Critics Consensus.’

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

Meanwhile, the movie’s viewer score is even higher at a whopping 92%. One review labels the movie “lovely and nostalgic” while another calls it a “story with a lot of heart.” Another declares that it “should have won best picture” at the 94th Academy Awards in 2023.

Speaking of the Oscars, “Belfast” was nominated for seven of them, including Best Picture, and ultimately emerged victorious in the Best Original Screenplay category. The flick was also nominated for a slew of Golden Globe Awards, Critic Choice and BAFTA awards.

I’ll be watching ‘Belfast’ this St. Patrick’s Day, and you should too

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

“Belfast” is the perfect comfort movie. It makes me feel warm every single time I watch it. And it’s without question one of the strongest movies set in Ireland released over the past decade. I implore you to look no further if you’re looking for the perfect St. Patrick’s Day stream.

While much of the movie is a joyful celebration of the region, it does have a more serious side, covering Northern Ireland’s difficult past and the impact The Troubles had on families in the city of Belfast. This gives the movie an extra dramatic element making it all the more compelling.

If I’ve successfully convinced you to give “Belfast” a watch this St. Patrick’s Day, the movie is currently available to stream on Peacock. Alternatively, you can buy or rent it on Amazon and Apple.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to put together an Irish movies marathon, alongside “Belfast,” I would also thoroughly recommend adding “Kneecap,” “Waking Ned Devine,” “The Wind That Shakes the Barley” and “The Banshees of Inisherin" to your Paddy's Day watchlist.

Want even more options? Then check out our guide to the best Irish TV shows that make for perfect St. Patrick’s Day binge-watching.