One of my favorite horror movie franchises is now streaming free on Tubi

News
By
published

Watch the first four 'Insidious' movies for free now

Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert in Insidious
(Image credit: Alamy)

You've heard of Christmas in July, but what about Halloween in March? Tubi is celebrating spooky season early this year with every major installment of Blumhouse's haunting "Insidious" series now available to stream for free as of March 1.

When it comes to modern horror franchises worth watching, the "Insidious" series is right up there with "The Walking Dead" and director James Wan's other horror hit series "The Conjuring" for dependable thrills and scares.

Led by directing and writing super-team Wan and Leigh Whannell, "Insidious" was a sleeper hit when it debuted back in 2011, earning $100 million at the box office on just a $1.5 million budget. It was successful enough to spawn four sequels, three of which — "Insidious: Chapter 2," "Insidious: Chapter 3," and "Insidious: The Last Key" — have a new home on one of the best free streaming services. (The most recent entry, "Insidious: The Red Door" remains a Netflix exclusive for now.)

Whether you’re a longtime horror fan or a newcomer dipping their toes in the genre, the "Insidious" movies are a captivating watch that turns the haunted house trope on its head. The deeply human characters, unsettling sound design, and balance of psychological suspense with heart-pounding jump scares make these some of the most compelling horror movies in recent memory.

Here's everything you need to know about the "Insidious" series, and why it's definitely worth adding to your watchlist now that it's streaming for free on Tubi.

What is the 'Insidious' series about?

Insidious (2010) Official Trailer #1 - James Wan Movie HD - YouTube Insidious (2010) Official Trailer #1 - James Wan Movie HD - YouTube
Watch On

"It's not the house that's haunted: It's your son," is the tagline for the first "Insidious" movie, and it easily sets the tone for the franchise. Continually innovative and genre-bending, the series invites viewers to imagine a world split into two alternate realities: the one we know, and a sinister realm known as the Further that's home to tortured spirits of the dead and demonic entities.

For the most part, the two coexist without incident, but when the boundaries between them start to fray, supernatural forces begin to seep into our world to horrifying ends.

The first two "Insidious" films center on the Lambert family. Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai (Rose Byrne) are desperate to cure their young son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) after he inexplicably falls into a coma. The longer he remains in the coma, the more the family witnesses strange phenomena around their new home.

Thinking their house could be haunted, they call in psychic Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) and her paranormal investigators Specs (Leigh Whannell) and Tucker (Angus Sampson). From her, they learn that their son's consciousness is trapped in the Further, and the ghosts they've been seeing are using this vulnerability to breach the land of the living.

To wake him up and put a stop to the madness, they'll have to journey into the dark unknown and rescue their son from the mysterious and malevolent force that has its hooks in him.

Insidious: Chapter 2 Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Patrick Wilson Movie HD - YouTube Insidious: Chapter 2 Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Patrick Wilson Movie HD - YouTube
Watch On

Following the success of the first film, "Insidious: Chapter 2" expands on the lore of both the Further and the Lambert family to reveal that what happened to their son may be no coincidence. With "Insidious: Chapter 3" and "Insidious: The Last Key," we split off to follow Elise and her crew through some of her most infamous paranormal cases.

In each installment, the "Insidious" movies build an atmosphere of dread punctuated by visceral jump scares that all come together in a haunted house thrill ride you won't soon forget. Each builds upon the last with enough new wrinkles, unnerving context, and spine-tingling scares to cement the franchise's legacy among the GOATs of horror.

While the first two are easily the franchise's strongest entries, Elise's battles with the unseen forces still have plenty of shocking twists and turns to keep you interested. Plus it's a delight to get to see more of Whannell and Sampson, a duo with excellent chemistry as co-workers who can't stand each other. Their near-constant bickering and one-upmanship add some welcome levity amid the barrage of nightmare fuel.

Stream the 'Insidious' series now on Tubi

Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert in Insidious movie 2010

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

By bringing the "Insidious" series to its free streaming platform, Tubi’s commitment to offering diverse and accessible content is on full display. Now you can revisit all the scares and thrills of one of the best modern horror franchises without needing to pay for a subscription.

Even if you've already seen the "Insidious" movies, its interconnected storytelling makes it a fun series to revisit to catch all the clues and connections you missed the first time around.

It feels like a week doesn't go by these days without price hikes for the best streaming services making headlines. So we're always happy to see free alternatives build out their catalogues with more options for what to watch.

Watch the "Insidious" series on Tubi now

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley
News Editor

Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats.  She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Maika Monroe as Jay in &quot;It Follows&quot; movie
4 best supernatural thrillers on Prime Video right now
Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot in the film THE MENU
Best horror movies on Netflix in March 2025
Tubi on a tablet with headphones and popcorn nearby
5 new to Tubi movies to stream now with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia in &quot;The Invisible Man&quot;
This dark thriller is streaming for free on Prime Video — and it's 91% on Rotten Tomatoes
Shudder logo displayed on a smartphone screen
Shudder is one of the most overlooked streaming services — here’s why thriller fans need to sign up now
(L-R) Martin Sharpe as Mathew Palmer in &quot;Lake Mungo&quot;
This seriously intense dark thriller is streaming for free on Prime Video — and it’s 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
Latest in Streaming
(From L to R) Michelle Rodriguez as Holga the Barbarian, Chris Pine as Edgin Darvis, Justice Smith as Simon the Sorcerer, and Sophia Lillis as Doric next to a Gelatinous Cube
'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' just crashed Netflix's top 10 movies — and it's a hilarious, heartfelt adventure
Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed in &quot;Heretic&quot;
Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert in Insidious
One of my favorite horror movie franchises is now streaming free on Tubi
Hugh Grant in &quot;Heretic&quot;
Hugh Grant’s terrifying villain turn just landed on Max — and it’s got 91% on Rotten Tomatoes
&quot;The Righteous Gemstones&quot; s4: (Clockwise from top) Eli Gemstone (played by John Goodman), Kelvin Gemstone (Adam DeVine), Jesse Gemstone (Danny McBride) and Judy Gemstone (Edi Patterson)
How to watch 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 online right now: HBO, Max release date, time
Hulu / Disney Plus streaming bundle deal
Disney Plus and Hulu bundle deal is too good to miss — get both for just $2.99 a month now
Latest in News
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 9 (#637)
Prime Gaming&#039;s selection of free games for March 2025
Amazon Prime is giving away these 20 games in March — get Fallout, Saints Row 3, and more free games now
Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed in &quot;Heretic&quot;
Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #371 (Sunday, March 9 2025)
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 price rumors and predictions — everything we've heard so far
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge latest leak hints at good news for pricing
More about streaming
Hugh Grant in &quot;Heretic&quot;

Hugh Grant’s terrifying villain turn just landed on Max — and it’s got 91% on Rotten Tomatoes
Betty Gilpin as Crystal May Creasey in &quot;The Hunt&quot;

5 must-watch thriller movies you can stream for free on Prime Video
Roomba i3

How to clean your Roomba for peak performance — 5 easy steps

See more latest