5 new to Tubi movies to stream now with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Looking for what to watch on Tubi now that the Super Bowl's come and gone? It's not just your streaming destination for the big game; over the years, Tubi has quietly become one of the best streaming services for movie lovers. And February adds several critically acclaimed flicks to its already sprawling free library.

From poignant comedy-dramas to one of the freakiest sci-fi movies you'll ever see, there's something new on Tubi for everyone that's worth adding to your watchlist. And though ratings are far from the final say on quality, each of the movies on this list has earned the rare distinction of a 90% or higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating a near-universal acclaim.

So without further ado, here are five new to Tubi movies with a 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes in February you need to watch right now.

'Blindspotting' (2018)

Blindspotting (2018 Movie) Official Trailer - Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal - YouTube Watch On

Writer-stars Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal have put together a thrilling snapshot of life in modern-day Oakland with "Blindspotting," which taps into potent ideas about race in America. Convicted felon Collin (Diggs) has just three days of probation left to go on his one-year parole when he witnesses a brutal police shooting.

As he's haunted by nightmares about the incident, he's concerned by his short-tempered best friend Miles's (Casal's) increasingly erratic behavior, which threatens to run afoul of his parole conditions and puts his friend's family in danger. In this way, "Blindspotting" gradually ramps up the tension, crawling away from a buddy comedy into a knife-edge thriller as the indignation and inner turmoil Collin shoves down again and again eventually surges to the surface.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it now on Tubi

'Luce' (2019)

Luce Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"Luce" is a deceptively simple movie that dives into some of life's trickiest gray areas. It centers on a Black high schooler (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) raised as a child soldier in Eritrea before being adopted by a white family (Naomi Watts and Tim Roth) in Virginia. On the outside, he appears to be the perfect student and the model of black excellence, but cracks in his facade start to show when his concerned history teacher, Ms. Wilson (Octavia Spencer), calls his parents in for a meeting.

After his school paper advocating for the violent overthrow of colonizers triggers alarm bells, she searches his locker and finds a bag filled with illegal fireworks. This is the kind of movie that's best gone into blind, so I won't spoil all the twists and turns, but suffice it to say that everyone, including Luce's parents, is forced to come to terms with their own biases and realize how the crushing weight of expectations can cause even the best of us to unravel.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch it on Tubi now

'Titane' (2021)

TITANE Trailer | TIFF 2021 - YouTube Watch On

"Titane" is easily the wildest movie on this list. Written and directed by Julia Ducournau — who had her filmmaking breakthrough with 2016's "Raw" — it's a French psychological drama about a serial killer who's impregnated by a Cadillac. Yep, you read that correctly.

Agathe Rousselle stars as Alexia, a woman left with a titanium plate fitted to her head after she survived a car crash as a child. Now an adult, Alexia has developed an erotic fascination with cars and works as a showgirl at a motor show. She's also developed a taste for blood in a string of brutal murders that end with her adopting a new identity to hide from the law. This body horror heavy flick earned Ducournau the coveted Palme d'Or when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July 2021 as well as a BAFTA nomination for Best Director.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Watch it on Tubi now

'Licorice Pizza' (2021)

LICORICE PIZZA | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

If you can get over the unnecessary age gap between 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) and 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim), "Licorice Pizza" is a nostalgia-filled, coming-of-age tale that's definitely worth a watch. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, it kicks off on a fateful school picture day when Gary shoots his shot with the photographer's assistant Alana with all the confidence of two kids in a trenchcoat trying to sneak into an R-rated movie.

Obviously, she turns him down. But over the years, as he goes from being a child actor to a waterbed salesman in a series of schemes, he keeps crossing paths with Alana and landing the two of them in wild scenarios. "Licorice Pizza" is a delicious dramatic comedy about a kid with ambitions far beyond his years and a woman who can't stop giving him chances.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Watch it on Tubi now

'Paddington 2' (2018)

PADDINGTON 2 - Full US Trailer - YouTube Watch On

With "Paddington in Peru" finally hitting theaters this month, it's the perfect time to revisit the series. "Paddington 2" builds on the charm of the first movie, continuing the story of everyone's favorite marmalade-loving bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw), who can't seem to stop stumbling his way into trouble.

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Hugh Grant amongst many other talented actors, the sequel sees Paddington on a mission to buy a special pop-up book for his Aunt Lucy’s (voiced by Imelda Staunton) birthday. But when a thief makes off with the prized book, leaving Paddington to take the heat for the crime, he sets to clear his name and unmask the culprit before Aunt Lucy's big celebration.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Watch it on Tubi starting February 26