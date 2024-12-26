New on Apple TV Plus in January 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

Looking for something good to watch after the holidays? The lineup for what's new on Apple TV Plus in January 2025 features the return of three big series and the premiere of a fourth.

After three long years, "Severance" is finally back for a second season. We've been dying to see what happened to Mark and the crew after the cliffhanger ending of season 1. "Prime Target" looks to be a spine-tingling conspiracy thriller. And nerds will also be able to get their funny bones tickled with the fourth season of "Mythic Quest." Check out our guide to everything new on Apple TV Plus this January.

'Severance' season 2

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"Severance" follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), who manages a department at Lumon Industries. There, employees have undergone a surgical procedure called severance that separates their memories at work from their personal ones. As a result, each person has two distinct identities: an "innie" who only remembers what happens at the office and an "outie" who is oblivious to their professional life. In the first season, Mark and his co-workers' innies discover increasingly bizarre facts about Lumon and eventually cross the severance barrier and interact with the outside world. Season 2 will deal with the fallout of their actions and Lumon's true motives.

Premieres January 17 on Apple TV Plus

'Prime Target'

In this British conspiracy thriller, a postgrad named Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall) is working on a breakthrough in math theory that will revolutionize the field. He's close to finding a pattern in prime numbers that'll allow him to decrypt any computer security algorithm. However, he soon realizes that someone is trying to destroy his research from the shadows. Throughout the season, Brooks will have to unravel the plot against him and find out who is behind it.

Premieres January 22 on Apple TV Plus

'Eva the Owlet' season 2

Eva the Owlet — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Based on the best-selling children's book series Owl Diaries, "Eva the Owlet" centers around a little owl learning about the world around her. Each night, Eva discovers something new about life and reflects on her journey by writing in her diary. Along the way, she makes friends and tries to help anyone she meets. Season 2 offers even more adventures with Eva and retains the eye-popping papercraft art style that parents love.

Premieres January 24 on Apple TV Plus

‘Mythic Quest' season 4

In "Mythic Quest," a team of dysfunctional game developers has come together to produce a popular MMORPG. Season 4 finds two characters back at the studio, and they'll have to deal with some major issues facing the game. Players are leaving in droves, and a major movie deal has fallen through. So, the next expansion may be the game's last if it's not successful.

Premieres January 29 on Apple TV Plus