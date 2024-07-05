Marvel’s new reboot of its darkest show has been compared to ‘X-Men ‘97’ — and it could restore my faith in the MCU

I think most people can agree that Marvel has lost its magic touch, and it’s contributed to what we all call the “Marvel fatigue.” While there has been the odd standout movie and show (paying special attention to “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”), the franchise seems to be stuck in some kind of creative nightmare. It pains me to say that over the past few years, my excitement for any upcoming project has been non-existent.

But, when I heard the news about Marvel’s upcoming reboot, "Daredevil: Born Again," I felt a surge of excitement that I haven’t experienced in a long time. I’ve been waiting for a series that could capture the gritty, intense atmosphere that "Daredevil" delivered so perfectly (and happens to be one of my favorite shows ever).

The original "Daredevil" series set a high bar with its complex characters, moral dilemmas, and unflinching look at the darker side of heroism. Hearing that this reboot has been compared to "X-Men '97" — another beloved series known for its mature themes and bold storytelling — gives me hope that Marvel is ready to embrace a more serious tone again.

On the Official Marvel Podcast, Brad Winderbaum (Head of Streaming at Marvel Studios) said: “Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97, because it’s reviving something that the fans love, but it is taking it in a new direction. These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed.”

Winderbaum also went on to say: ““Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are gonna collide in ways we’ve never seen before. It’s no longer enough to try and murder each other, there’s a whole game of politics at play.”

I’m actually excited for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

The next few movies and shows in Marvel’s line-up sound very promising. “Daredevil: Born Again” is one of them, and considering the original series is one of my all-time favorites, I have high hopes for the reboot.

What excites me the most is the potential for deeper character development, and more complex (but badass) plot lines. The original series left many threads that could be explored further, and a darker, more mature approach could provide the perfect canvas for these stories.

What’s more is that the plot for “Daredevil: Born Again” seems to take the same darkness and grittiness from the original show. It focuses on Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) as he deals with the aftermath of his identity being revealed. Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) goes all out to ruin his life, attacking his relationships, career, and even his will to keep fighting.

Marvel’s commitment to pushing boundaries with "Daredevil: Born Again" could be just what the MCU needs right now. It’s a chance to bring back the edge and intensity that made me fall in love with these stories in the first place. If they can capture the same magic that "X-Men '97" did, while adding their own unique twist, this reboot could not only live up to its predecessor but potentially surpass it.

So, yes, the MCU seems to be finding its feet again, and I can’t wait until we feel the magic that once made this franchise so special. You can watch the original series “Daredevil” on Netflix now for a refresher or watch the Marvel movies in order while you wait.

“Daredevil: Born Again" will be released on Disney Plus in March 2025.