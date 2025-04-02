I’m super picky about supernatural movies but this overlooked gem is a favorite — watch it free on Tubi

When it comes to supernatural or fantasy movies, I'm incredibly picky. The few that I'm drawn to typically don't start off the way most movies in that genre do. That's what pulled me in right away with Ryan Smith's indie supernatural fantasy thriller, "After."

It may not have the highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes (a woeful 18%), but its flaws are outweighed by strong acting, a captivating setting and a well-made, frightening monster.

I've seen "After" twice, and each viewing makes me appreciate it that much more. What's remarkable is that the two lead actors, Steven Strait and Karolina Wydra, are relative unknowns who successfully carry the weight of this little movie that could.

Since it's a low-budget film, don't go into "After" expecting expensive or splashy effects or spinoff-worthy plotlines — it's not that type of movie. But if you love indie films like I do, you may end up with a new favorite.

What is 'After' about?

"After" begins with a seemingly innocuous bus ride. Freddy (Steven Strait) is attempting a conversation with fellow bus rider Ana (Karolina Wydra), but it's pretty obvious she doesn't want to be bothered. That doesn't stop him, though, and it's not long until it's revealed they're neighbors.

Before anything further can happen, the bus is involved in a devastating crash. Moments later, Ana wakes up at home. At first, it seems that no time has passed, except that when she goes into the bathroom to get ready for work, she sees an extraordinary amount of hair has grown under her arms — as if she's been asleep for days, maybe even weeks.

After Official Trailer #1 (2012) - Karolina Wydra Thriller HD - YouTube Watch On

Unfazed, Ana heads out to start her day at the local hospital, where she works as a nurse. When she arrives, no one is there. No doctors. No nurses. No patients. She soon discovers that no one else is in the entire town.

That night, she hears music; she isn't alone, after all. Ana ventures into the neighborhood to find its source, only to discover Freddy. They must be alone together for a reason.

Interspersed throughout their search of the town for answers, we see flashbacks to their childhoods. We learn that Ana used to write stories while Freddy escaped into comic books. Each explores these forgotten facets as they search the empty town for answers.

Driving around, they discover a looming, overwhelming fog that creeps closer and closer. And if that isn't enough, there's a monster on the loose, one that is eerily similar to a creature that Ana once wrote a play about and that Freddy's comic books foreshadowed.

Why should stream 'After'

There's so much I love about "After." Despite being a low-budget film, director Ryan Smith does an excellent job creating a mysterious and fantastical ambiance throughout the film. Karolina Wydra and Steven Strait complement each other and navigate the troublesome circumstances with subtlety and restraint instead of scenery chewing.

Plus, I loved the fog. It appeared threatening and ominous, like something out of a nightmare. Along with the monster threatening Ana and Freddy's lives, the film becomes a compelling supernatural fantasy where their childhood imaginations have come to life. Sometimes, that's not always a good thing.

One aspect you will have to let go of at least for the first half of the film, is what happened in the bus crash. I won't reveal spoilers, and it's a relevant part of the plotline, but we don't get many details until the second half. That might frustrate you, but trust me, it will pay off in the end.

"After" is streaming free on Tubi .