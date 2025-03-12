Netflix confirms new crime thriller movie with Robert De Niro — and it’s already on my watchlist

‘The Whisper Man’ also includes stars of ‘Severance’ and ‘The White Lotus’

Robert De Niro as George in &quot;Zero Day&quot; coming to Netflix in February 2025
(Image credit: Netflix)

Robert De Niro’s new Netflix show ‘Zero Day’ continues to stick around the streaming service’s top 10 most-watched list several weeks after launch.

This popular series appears to be just the start of their collaboration as Netflix has announced the first details of an upcoming crime thriller movie that will feature the veteran actor in a key role.

The movie is called “‘The Whisper Man,” and if that name sounds a little bit familiar to you, it’s because it’s actually an adaptation of Alex North’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The initial details of this project have been outlined on Netflix's Tudum website, and it certainly sounds like a thriller flick with a lot of potential. The official logline reads:

“When his 8-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as 'The Whisper Man.'"

This Netflix movie is stacked with acting talent

I’m assuming De Niro will be playing the retired detective, but alongside him, Netflix has confirmed two other key cast members. This includes “Severance” star Adam Scott, and Michelle Monaghan, who is currently making quite an impression in the third season of HBO’s acclaimed anthology show “The White Lotus.”

As far as a trio goes, that’s a pretty exciting one. I’m particularly delighted to see Scott taking on another more serious role, and Monaghan has a track record in the crime thriller genre after featuring in 2007's "Gone Baby Gone."

Adam Scott as Mark S in Severance, in an elevator

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Behind the camera, James Ashcroft, whose new psychological thriller movie “The Rule of Jenny Pen” arrived in theaters last Friday (March 7), has been tapped to direct, while the novel will be adapted by writers Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer.

“The Whisper Man” also marks Netflix’s sixth partnership with the Russo brothers’ production company AGBO. Their fifth joint venture, sci-fi blockbuster “The Electric State,” debuts on the streaming platform this Friday (March 14), but the early reviews have been largely poor. The Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt movie currently has just 21% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix is being cagey as to when the movie will be available to stream. So far, the streaming service has confirmed the movie will enter production this spring but hasn’t offered up even a vague release window. With production yet to begin, I suspect this might end up being a 2026 film.

Nevertheless, whenever “The Whisper Man” does arrive on Netflix, I’ll be streaming on day one. The combination of a fantastic cast and very well-received source material seems like a winning recipe on paper. Let’s just hope the final product can live up to the clear potential.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for some Netflix picks you can watch now, the streamer just added a new psychological thriller with plenty of twists and turns. Plus, we have a full roundup of everything new added to Netflix in March 2025, which includes plenty of options.

