How to watch the Halloween movies in order online

Trying to watch the Halloween movies in order is an exercise in timeline management for true horror fans. Right as Halloween Kills is about to come out on October 15, we've put together the ultimate guide for how to stream the Halloween movies, with where to find them online and the lists of different timelines.

Yes, somehow a slasher movie series about the troubled Michael Myers and a high schooler named Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) has gotten so complicated that an article explaining the multitude of ways to watch is necessary. We're not sure if any one person is to be blamed, but we've got everything you need to be caught up for the next chapter of the H40 timeline.

And, yes, if you didn't know the H40 timeline gets its name because Halloween (2018) is a direct sequel to Halloween (1978), which came out 40 years earlier.

Where to watch the Halloween movies in order

Unfortunately, actually streaming Halloween movies in order is a bloody nightmare. The films aren't all on the same network or streaming service. Most seem to be available through AMC, in one way or another.

Nine of the Halloween movies can be streamed with either an $8.99 per month AMC+ subscription (which is available through Amazon Channels) or the $65 per month fuboTV, one of the best cable TV alternatives. But if AMC loses those movies, or fuboTV loses AMC, you're out of luck. Shudder has three (Halloween, Halloween 4 and Halloween 5) of those nine movies, while various Halloween movies are on cable TV providers DirecTV and Spectrum.

Either Paramount Plus or Showtime are the two best options to stream Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers.

Then there's Halloween (2018), the second and most recent edition of the H40 timeline. It isn't on a streaming service yet, so you'll have to pay for a la carte, on Amazon or Apple or any of the other usual suspects.

Halloween movies in order of release

This is the dead simple way to watch the Halloween movies, as they were originally released. And if it sounds like we're not a fan of this style, it's just that ... well, it may force you to backtrack to understand things when new timelines begin.

We'll get to that below.

Halloween movies in order of sequel timeline

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo)

For those sticking with the original series of Halloween movies, there is one trick to watching the original series of Halloween movies in the sequel timeline (named as such because this is the timeline with the first set of sequels). Jump right from Halloween II to Halloween 4, skipping Halloween III.

1982's Halloween III: Season of the Witch has nothing to do with Michael Myers, and therefore doesn't really effect the story of the first two Halloween movies, and the Return/Revenge/Curse trilogy of Michael Myers films that follows it.

Halloween movies in order of H20 timeline

(Image credit: United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo)

The next timeline to be aware of is the short-lived late-90's early-00's series known as H20, because the first new movie in this set was released 20 years after the original Halloween. This timeline starts with Halloween and Halloween II, and then moves into two new movies. It resurrected the Halloween films right in that era's horror boom, which was started through the massively popular Scream films.

If you've already seen Halloween's Sequel Timeline, the thing to know about these movies is that they ignore the events of Halloween 4, 5 and 6, including Laurie's car crash/death — which has been transformed into a story of how she faked her death. She's now living under the pseudonym Keri Tate, a teacher.

Halloween movies in order of H40 timeline

(Image credit: Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo)

The Halloween H40 timeline, which is still active, has only two movies you need to see before Halloween Kills comes out. That's the original Halloween (which is easy to find, and free on The Roku Channel), and the 2018 Halloween movie directed by David Gordon Green and co-written by Green, Jeff Fradley and actor Danny McBride.

The H40 movies start with Laurie Strode being something of a black sheep in her own family, still living with the shock and grief of the events of the original Halloween.

Halloween (1978): Stream on Shudder, AMC+, The Roku Channel (with ads), fuboTV (via AMC) and Spectrum Halloween (2018): Stream on DirecTV and Spectrum, or rent/buy on Amazon or Apple Halloween Kills (2021): In theaters and on Peacock, October 15, 2021. Halloween Ends (2022): Not out yet

Halloween movies in order of reboot timeline

Rob Zombie wrote, directed and produced the two-film Halloween reboot movies. Halloween (2007) is basically an origin story for Michael Myers, while Halloween II (2009) focuses on the connection between Strode and Myers.

Halloween movies in order of Anthology timeline

We didn't forget Halloween 3, but we're sure most already have. It's the sole Halloween movie without Myers in it, and it treats Halloween and Halloween II (1981) as fictions. You could watch those movies before Halloween III, or skip them. Or skip all three of them altogether.