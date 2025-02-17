How to watch 'Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone' online from anywhere

"I must have seen at least 5,000 bodies. I saw them with my own eyes," Zakaria tells the BBC cameraman in "Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone". The 11-year-old is one of three children and a young mum who are followed in this documentary, filmed over the course of nine months of the Israel-Hamas war.

"Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone" premieres on Monday, February 17 on BBC Two at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). It will be available to stream shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC Two/ BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Israel took military action following the attacks on southern Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023 in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage. During the following conflict, and according to the health ministry, more than 48,200 people have been killed in Gaza during Israel's offensive.

International journalists have not been allowed by Israel to enter the Gaza Strip to report independently since the start of the war 16 months ago, and so the makers of this film employed two cameramen who live in Gaza – Amjad Al Fayoumi and Ibrahim Abu Ishaiba – and directed them remotely.

Co-director Jamie Roberts explains: "Yousef [Hammash] and I wanted to make this documentary to show what everyday life is like for Gazan people trying to survive the horrors of this conflict as it unfolded... we focused on three children and a young woman with a newborn because they are the innocents in this war."

"Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone" premieres on Monday, February 17 on BBC Two at 9 p.m. GMT.

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone" should be available to Brits no matter where they are.

There is no release date for "Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone" in the U.S. as yet.

"Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone" premieres on Monday, February 17 on BBC Two at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT).

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone" in Canada as yet.

There is no release date for "Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone" in Australia but if it drops then Freeview would be the most likely destination.

'Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone' - Credits

Narrator - Abdullah Al-Yazouri

Director - Yousef Hammash

Producer - Yousef Hammash

Director - Jamie Roberts

Producer - Jamie Roberts

Film Editor - Kate Spankie

Line Producer - Claire Walker

Executive Producer - Jonathan Smith

'Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone' - FAQ

What do we know about the young people featured in "Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone"? Abdullah is 13 years old - He narrates the film and speaks excellent English having attended the British school in Gaza before the war. He does all he can to keep going with his education. Zakaria, 11 - He volunteers at one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals - al-Aqsa. Several of his schoolfriends have been killed since the conflict started and hanging around the hospital means Zakaria witnesses shocking scenes. He says that once, after an Israeli strike, he saw a boy in front of him burn to death in a fire. Renad, 10 - She does a cooking show on TikTok with the help of her older sister. They make many kinds of dishes, even though the war means they can't get the proper ingredients, and have more than one million followers. Rana, 24 - She has given birth to a baby girl prematurely. She has been displaced three times and lives near the hospital with her two sons and her parents.

