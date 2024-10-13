Filmed over the course of the last year, “Life and Death in Gaza” is a powerful documentary that explores the impact of the Israel-Gaza war on ordinary Gazans who are living through extremely uncertain times.

Here's how to watch "Life and Death in Gaza" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Life and Death in Gaza’ dates, time, channel "Life and Death in Gaza" airs on Tuesday, October 15 at 9 p.m. on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

A deeply personal documentary, "Life and Death in Gaza" follows four Gazans – Khalid, Aya, Adam and Aseel – from the very first days of the war as they deal with everything from bombing raids and evacuations to the loss of life and even the arrival of a new baby.

Featuring self-shot footage and observational scenes filmed by local filmmakers, the deeply personal content tells a uniquely human story about the conflict as it showcases stories of loss, hope and resilience amid a humanitarian crisis.

If you want to hear from ordinary citizens in Gaza about life in a conflict zone, this film is for you. Below we'll show you how to watch "Life and Death in Gaza" from anywhere.

Watch 'Life and Death in Gaza for free

"Life and Death in Gaza" will premiere on BBC Two on Tuesday, October 15 at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) and then stream FREE on BBC iPlayer. The film will also be available in Arabic on the BBC News Arabic YouTube channel.

Watch 'Life and Death in Gaza' in the rest of the world

If you live outside of the U.K. there is still a way to watch "Life and Death in Gaza". That is because the 90-minute documentary will be shown on the BBC World Service YouTube channel.

However, if you are a Brit abroad and prefer to watch on BBC iPlayer then you can use a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'Life and Death in Gaza' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Life and Death in Gaza" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to see "Life and Death in Gaza."