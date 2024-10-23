5 movies to watch after 'Woman of the Hour'

Netflix's latest original, "Woman of the Hour" is a stranger-than-fiction true crime thriller that's already garnering some serious buzz. We're big fans of it here at Tom's Guide, too; my colleague Rory Mellon called "Woman of the Hour" "one of the best movies of the year".

The chilling new release marks the directorial debut of Anna Kendrick (who also stars) and focuses on the crimes of Rodney Alcala (played by Daniel Zovatto), notably including his decision to appear on an episode of "The Dating Game" while at large.

It's easy to see why "Woman of the Hour" has gone on to bag the No. 1 spot following its release on October 18: It's a confident, chilling, crime thriller with a unique hook, but one which doesn't lose sight of the fact that Alcala's victims were let down by the world and systems around them.

If you've already streamed "Woman of the Hour" and are looking for another thriller to follow it up, we've pulled together a list of movies to watch next; here are five more features, and where you can find them.

'Extremely Wicked, Shocking Evil and Vile' (2019)

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

While I (and a lot of movie critics) would argue that Anna Kendrick's movie is the better watch, Joe Berlinger's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" watch seems an apt suggestion.

This 2019 Netflix movie is based on the memoir of Elizabeth Kendall, "The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy", and tells the story of serial killer Ted Bundy's crimes through the eyes of Kendall (Lily Collins), Bundy's partner at the time. Although it has been accused of skimming the surface of Bundy's crimes and feels a little uneven, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" is worth seeing for Efron's central performance alone.

Watch it on Netflix now

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Monster' (2003)

Monster Official Trailer #1 - (2003) HD - YouTube Watch On

As we've noted, "Woman of the Hour" is Kendrick's directorial debut, and 2003's crime drama "Monster" marked the same milestone the same milestone for "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins. The similarities don't stop there, either, as "Monster"' also revolves around the crimes of a serial killer.

Jenkins' movie recounts the life of sex worker, Aileen "Lee" Wuornos (here played by Charlize Theron). After moving to Florida and forming a relationship with Selby Wall (Christina Ricci), Aileen ends up killing seven clients between 1989 and 1990, using their money to support herself and Selby. As the body count rises, Selby starts to suspect that Aileen might be responsible.

Watch it on Prime Video now

'Zodiac' (2007)

Zodiac (2007) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

David Fincher's "Zodiac" depicts the manhunt for the unidentified Zodiac Killer who stalked and targeted residents of the San Francisco Bay Area and taunted the authorities with ciphers, phone calls and cryptic letters sent to newspaper officers.

While it deals with a bloody crime spree "Zodiac" feels more interested in our obsession with true crime and its gory details, depicting as it does the obsessive search for its killer-at-large. Chilling, disquieting and ultimately unsatisfying, "Zodiac" is an anxious, lengthy, and gripping search for a terrifying boogeyman.

Watch with MGM+ or rent/buy on Prime Video now

'No Country For Old Men' (2007)

No Country For Old Men (2007) Official Trailer - Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

In a discussion about "Woman of the Hour" with Letterboxd, director Anna Kendrick said that the Coen Brothers' 2007 neo-Western was "maybe the most obvious influence on the movie when you just watch it"... which makes it a perfect movie to seek out after streaming "Woman of the Hour" if you've not seen the movie before.

"No Country for Old Men" is an adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's novel of the same name and revolves around a group of characters tied together by a missing cache of money. The stash is first uncovered (and stolen) from the scene of a drug deal gone wrong by Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin). Moss is hunted by brutal hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem), who leaves violence in his wake, though Sheriff Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) is hot on his trail.

Watch it on Paramount Plus (With Showtime) now

'A Simple Favor' (2018)

A Simple Favor (2018 Movie) Official Trailer – Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding - YouTube Watch On

If you want to watch a lighter Anna Kendrick movie (one that doesn't involve a prolific serial killer), then my wildcard suggestion is "A Simple Favor." It's lower stakes and will be easier on your nerves, but it's still an entertaining ride.

This twisty Paul Feig caper follows a mild-mannered widow and mom-vlogger, Stephanie (Kendrick) who befriends Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), a high-flying local mother who works for a fashion company.

Stephanie babysits for Emily while she and her husband Sean (Henry Golding) are away... but Emily never returns to pick up her son. Soon, Stephanie sets out to discover what happened to her new friend. She soon finds herself sucked into a bizarre mystery that only gets crazier as she tries to get to the bottom of her new bestie's disappearance.

Watch it on Netflix now