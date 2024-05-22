I found one of the best sci-fi horror movies on Hulu — and it’s the perfect watch before ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Are you eagerly waiting for “A Quiet Place: Day One” to come out in theaters? I share the anticipation as well, considering it’s said to be one of the most highly anticipated horror movies of the year. But the waiting game is frustrating, and me being an impatient person, I can’t help but find other similar movies to fill that time.

So, I went on a mission to search for the perfect sci-fi movie on the best streaming services . Although classics like “Cloverfield”, “Alien”, and “Super 8” are fantastic pieces of viewing entertainment, I craved something different and unique. That’s when I came across an interesting movie on Hulu that felt exactly like “A Quiet Place”. The deafening silence, sudden tension, and strange creatures stuck out to me when I watched the trailer for “No One Will Save You”.

Starring Kaitlyn Dever as the lead character, “No One Will Save You” takes you on an otherworldly experience. It’s not your typical alien invasion, let me just say that. But I’m going to tell you why this movie is the perfect watch before “A Quiet Place: Day One” hits theaters in June.

What is ‘No One Will Save You’ about?

“No One Will Save You” is about a woman named Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) who finds comfort within the walls of her childhood home. She is shunned by her local community, meaning she struggles to go outside and do normal things like post a letter. Instead, Brynn enjoys small hobbies like sewing and building a model of the town she lives in. However, her solitary existence comes to an end when strange creatures invade her home in the night.

There are a few side characters you see once or twice, but the entire movie focuses on Dever’s character. We know that there’s a reason for her lonely lifestyle, and the narrative does an excellent job at revealing small details about her past.

I won’t give any spoilers away regarding the creatures. All I will say is that if you loved “Super 8” and “A Quiet Place”, then you’re probably going to enjoy this sci-fi horror very much. Plus, it goes deeper by exploring themes such as trauma, emotional pain, and loneliness.

A nearly wordless but intense alien invasion

One fun fact about this movie is that there are only five spoken words throughout its entire runtime. Yes, this means that 99% of the movie doesn’t have any dialogue, which is what stuck out to me upon finding it on Hulu. Critics and audiences also found this to be extremely effective and thrilling. “No One Will Save You” has a high score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes with plenty of praise.

Hollywood Reporter’s Frank Scheck said: “The film transcends its narrative limitations with an emotional underpinning involving the central character grappling with her feelings of loneliness and abandonment.” Meagan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting was also pleased about the movie’s ability to convey deeper themes: “In Duffield’s capable hands, a journey through self-forgiveness gets transformed into a propulsive, nerve-fraying sci-fi twist on home invasion horror.”

Critics mostly offered praise regarding the limited dialogue, and I have to agree. Valerie Complex from Deadline Hollywood Daily stated that “this nearly dialogue-less feat is entirely carried by Dever’s performance.”

But sometimes sci-fi horror just isn’t for everyone, especially one that can feel a bit clunky at times. Dais Johnston said in an Inverse review: “Instead of a challenge of filmmaking, it instead becomes a maximalist adventure that is just as confusing as it is experimental.”

‘No One Will Save You’ stands out in the sci-fi genre

(Image credit: Hulu)

“No One Will Save You” is a truly frightening movie that manages to maintain the tension throughout. I couldn’t look away from the screen, and I even found myself holding my breath whenever the strange creatures made an appearance. It’s safe to say this sci-fi horror doesn’t waste any time getting into the action, meaning you don't have to worry about slow pacing.

With “A Quiet Place: Day One” not in theaters until the end of June, it’s time to fill that emptiness with some eerily similar movies, and one of them includes this intense alien invasion thriller. You’ll be surprised at how many twists and turns there are, and it’s almost guaranteed you won’t be able to make a sound while watching it.

You can watch “No One Will Save You” on Hulu .