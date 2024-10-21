7 top new TV shows premiering on Netflix, Max and more (Oct. 21-27)

New TV shows are getting into the spooky season this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

This week's new TV lineup features the final season premieres of a pair of beloved shows. On Hulu, the three-part season 6 premiere of "What We Do in the Shadows" arrives today, marking the beginning of the end of the vampire comedy series. Then a few days later, the final season premiere of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" arrives on Paramount Plus.

But that's not all that's coming to TV over the next seven days. Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

'Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black' series premiere (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black" stars Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, who struggles to make ends meet as an exotic dancer at Magic City after her mother kicks her out. It also stars Crystle Stewart as Mallory who runs a successful hair care dynasty in Atlanta. When these two women with very different paths suddenly collide, drama ensues.

Premieres Thursday, Oct. 24 on Netflix

'Like a Dragon: Yakuza' series premiere (Prime Video)

Like A Dragon: Yakuza - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Based on the legendary "Yakuza" video game, "Like a Dragon: Yakuza" is set in the fictional entertainment district of Kamurocho. Part "Tokyo Vice," part "Pachinko" and part "Grand Theft Auto," this show takes place in two intersecting timelines. The first is in 1995, with four friends looking to escape their lives in an orphanage into the world of yakuza-controlled Kamurocho. Ten years later in 2005, their friendship has deteriorated to the point of violence.

Premieres Thursday, Oct. 24 (U.S. and EU) and Friday, Oct. 25 (global) on Prime Video

'Somebody Somewhere' final season premiere (HBO/Max)

"Somebody Somewhere" might be one of the best shows you're probably not watching. The show follows Sam (Bridget Everett), living in Manhattan, Kansas and reeling from the death of her sister. This turns into a midlife crisis but Sam is unexpectedly saved by joining a community of outsiders. The show has a perfect 100% "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes through two seasons, so don't miss the third and final season premiere this Sunday on HBO and Max.

Premieres Sunday, Oct. 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

'Agatha All Along' episode 7 (Disney Plus)

Now streaming - YouTube Watch On

I'll freely admit, I wasn't sure who "Agatha All Along" was for when it was announced. Yes, Kathryn Hahn was great as the witch Agatha Harkness in "WandaVision." But did we need to explore the character further?

After watching the first few episodes though, I'll freely admit this show has been good. So make sure to watch episode 7 on Disney Plus this Wednesday. If you haven't been watching yet don't worry, you have plenty of time to head down the Witches' Road and find out why this spin-off is worth watching.

Episode 7 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Plus

'What We Do in the Shadows' final season premiere (FX/Hulu)

What We Do in the Shadows | Season 6 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

"What We Do in the Shadows" is considered one of the best comedies of this decade. Based on Taika Waititi's 2014 mockumentary movie of the same name, this show follows four vampire roommates — Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin (Mark Proksch) — as they try and exist in the modern world. Season 6 is the final season of the show and the season premiere introduces Jerry, the vampires' fifth roommate.

Premieres Monday, Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on FX (watch via Sling). Stream new episodes the next day on Hulu

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' final season premiere

Official Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 5 | StarTrek.com - YouTube Watch On

It may shock you, but this animated show may be some Star Trek fan's favorite show or movie from the franchise. This comedy show follows the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos — one of the least important starships in Starfleet. Specifically, it follows the low-ranking officers of this humble ship.

If you haven't watched the show, season 4 is free on Pluto TV so you can check it out. Otherwise, tune in for the season 5 premiere this week as the crew of the Cerritos begins what will be their final journey together on the small screen.

Premieres Thursday, Oct. 24 on Paramount Plus

'Lioness' season 2 premiere

Lioness | Season 2 Sneak Peek | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

This is another show you can check out on Pluto TV for free if you've never seen it before. "Lioness," also known as "Special Ops: Lioness," stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, a CIA officer in a military program dubbed "Lioness." She's overseen from Langley by Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) and Byron (Michael Kelly) and runs operations as part of the U.S. war on terror. In season 2, they will need to recruit a new operative to fight a threat that could hit closer to home, all while navigating the pressures these covert operations face.

Premieres Sunday, Oct. 27 on Paramount Plus