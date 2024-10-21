Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video’s top 10 is always packed with popular shows, but let’s be honest — not every title is a standout. Sure, there’s the long-time hit “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” in the No.1 spot and the critically acclaimed drama “Tulsa King” lingering around the top charts, but with so many options, it’s easy to wonder if there’s anything new worth watching on the streaming service.

With Prime Video’s growing selection, not everyone wants to sift through the noise. That’s where we come in — we’ve handpicked three of the best shows from the current top 10, each one guaranteed to deliver top-tier entertainment. Here’s what you should be watching right now.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Monday, October 21.

BEST SHOWS IN THE PRIME VIDEO TOP 10

‘Reacher’

Reacher - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Reacher” season 3 is set to drop next year, making now the perfect time to binge the first two seasons or dive into the series for the first time and catch up. Plus, the show just got renewed for season 4, which is even better (and proves how good it is).

Based on Lee Child’s best-selling Jack Reacher novels, the show follows the story of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a former military police officer turned drifter with a knack for solving crimes. Reacher finds himself involved in dangerous mysteries wherever he goes, using his sharp intellect and brute strength to seek justice. Season 1 kicks off with Reacher arriving in a small town where he's quickly accused of murder.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘The Devil’s Hour’

The Devil's Hour - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“The Devil’s Hour” has been gaining popularity again now that season 2 is available on Prime Video. The show centers around Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), a social worker who wakes up at 3:33 a.m. every night, a time often referred to as the “devil's hour.” These nightly awakenings leave her mentally and emotionally frayed, as she tries to make sense of the unexplained phenomena that seem to be tied to her troubled son, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers), who shows little emotion and engages in bizarre behavior.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lucy is soon drawn into a police investigation involving a string of brutal murders. Detective Ravi Dhillon (Nikesh Patel), is hunting a mysterious serial killer named Gideon (Peter Capaldi), and Lucy somehow finds herself connected to the crimes.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘Lioness’

Special Ops: Lioness | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

“Special Ops: Lioness” is also climbing Prime Video’s top 10 list since season 2 is set to air in just a few days on Paramount Plus (October 27). This action-packed spy thriller that follows a covert CIA program tasked with taking down some of the world’s most dangerous terrorist organizations. The show centers on Joe (Zoe Saldaña), a tough and resourceful CIA officer who leads a specialized team of female operatives in high-stakes missions.

The Lioness program recruits Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a young Marine, to go undercover and infiltrate a terrorist network by getting close to the daughter of a high-profile target. Meanwhile, Joe juggles her responsibilities as a leader, keeping her operatives safe while managing the demands of her superiors, including her boss, Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman).



Watch season 1 now on Prime Video

PRIME VIDEO TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

2. "The Legend of Vox Machina" (2022)

3. "Tulsa King" (2022)

4. "The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh" (2024)

5. "Citadel: Diana" (2024)

6. "The Edge of Sleep" (2024)

7. "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity" (2024)

8. "Lioness" (2023)

9. "The Devil's Hour" (2022)

10. "Reacher" (2022)