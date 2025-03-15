5 new to Paramount Plus movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

March 2025 brings a killer lineup of exciting titles new on Paramount Plus, including a slate of critically acclaimed movies. Though it might not make our list of the best streaming services, its library still has plenty of quality content to stream right now.

After combing through this month's new movies on Paramount Plus, I've found five that stand out as the best of the bunch. Each of these films has earned a rare 90% or higher rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and though the reviews aggregate site isn't fool-proof, a high rating at least shows that the majority of professional critics enjoyed it.

Among the top picks are a unique take on the serial killer thriller, a standout sci-fi flick starring Alicia Vikander and Oscar Isaac, and a chillingly beautiful dark fantasy from Guillermo Del Toro.

So, without further ado, here are the five top movies new to Paramount Plus to watch in March 2025.

'Strange Darling' (2024)

Strange Darling Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

The less you know about "Strange Darling" going into it, the better. But if you're not keen to jump into this insane and stylish thriller cold turkey, its elevator pitch may be enough to convince you: a one-night stand spirals into a fight for survival after a serial killer at the top of their game makes a fatal misstep.

"Strange Darling" turns the classic cat-and-mouse killer vs. final girl trope on its head, and its unique non-linear structure keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

Supported by top-notch performances from its two leads, "Reacher" star Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner, this Tarantino-esque thrill ride will make you feel like you're being played like a damn piano. And I mean that in the best of ways.

Genre: Mystery & Thriller/Horror

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus with Showtime

'Continue' (2024)

Continue (2024) Official Trailer - Nadine Crocker, Shiloh Fernandez - YouTube Watch On

"Continue" is a daringly authentic personal project from Nadine Crocker, who wrote, directed, and stars in this psychological drama that takes an unflinching look at the toll of mental health issues.

Pulling from personal experience, she plays Dean, a woman with depression who, after a failed suicide attempt landed her in a mental health facility, is let back into the world to get her life back on track.

Though her struggles are far from over, she finds support from her fellow former patients and a new love interest (Shiloh Fernandez), who comes into her life like a freight train, knocking out a skeeze ball at her new bartending job. As "Continue" peels back the layers of its recovering characters, it offers a powerful and raw portrait of the kind of life-changing battles that we so rarely see Hollywood shine a light on.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

"Edge of Tomorrow" has all the makings of a box office smash but, for reasons beyond me, fell flat when it premiered a decade ago, earning less than half of its $370 million budget. I've been happy to see this sci-fi thriller get a well-earned revival on streaming platforms, and now its latest streaming home is Paramount Plus.

Set in a future where Earth is under siege by powerful alien invaders, it stars Tom Cruise as Major William "Bill" Cage, a cowardly soldier demoted to join the meat shields on the front line.

Upon entering the fray, things go from bad to worse when he becomes trapped in a time loop, forced to relive the same day every time he dies in battle.

Desperate to break free of his horrible fate, he tracks down Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), a renowned soldier said to have gained the same ability after experimenting with the alien's blood. The two team up to help him escape the loop, defeat the alien invaders, and save humanity.

Genre: Sci-fi/Action/Adventure

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

'Ex Machina' (2015)

Ex Machina | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

This cerebral sci-fi thriller was one of A24's earliest hits because it gets under your skin, making you question what it means to be human. Though "Ex Machina's" premise may sound like the familiar territory of AI gone rogue, I promise you don't know where it's headed.

From director Alex Garland ("28 Days Later"), it follows a young programmer named Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) who is tapped by his reclusive tech tycoon boss (Oscar Isaac) to participate in a highly exclusive experiment.

His job is to evaluate the CEO's latest creation: Ava (Alicia Vikander), an ultra-lifelike robot who can pass for human. As Caleb spends more time with Ava, he begins to question the nature of her consciousness and the ethics of creating such an advanced AI.

Genre: Sci-fi/Mystery & Thriller/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

PAN'S LABYRINTH - Official Trailer - Directed by Guillermo del Toro - YouTube Watch On

One of legendary horror director Guillermo Del Toro's earlier hits, "Pan's Labyrinth" is a hauntingly beautiful but deeply unsettling dark fantasy tale you won't soon forget.

Set against the backdrop of post-Civil War Spain, it follows 10-year-old Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), a girl who relocates with her pregnant mother (Ariadna Gil) to a remote military outpost to live with her brutal stepfather, Captain Vidal (Sergi López).

As she seeks to escape her cruel new surroundings, she discovers a labyrinth in the forest on the edge of the property. Lurking inside is an ancient fawn (played by Doug Jones and voiced by Pablo Adán), who reveals she's the reincarnated spirit of a lost princess and her father (Federico Luppi) built the labyrinth as a portal to return her to her royal realm.

To prove her true identity, Ofelia must first complete three tasks that reflect the dark and violent world she desperately seeks to escape.

Genre: Fantasy/Drama/War

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus