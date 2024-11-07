5 best new movies to stream for free on Tubi with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

A new month means the best streaming services are serving up a ton of great new movies. And Tubi is proving once again why it tops our list of the best free streaming services out there.

When it comes to Tubi's library, there's truly something for everyone, and that's why we've rounded up the best new additions that have earned an impressive 90% critics score or higher on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. This list includes the best whodunnit murder mysteries in the last decade, a slept-on sci-fi action thriller, one of Quentin Tarantino's best movies and more.

So without further ado, here are the best movies you can stream for free right now on Tubi.

'Knives Out' (2019)

Rian Johnson’s take on the classic murder mystery formula breathed new life into a well-worn genre. Like all the best whodunits, “Knives Out” kicks off in a grand mansion filled with an eccentric cast of characters who all have a motive for the crime. Following the suspicious death of wealthy crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), famed detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is on the case to unravel the mystery.

As Blanc interrogates each member of the Thrombey family, including Harlan's nurse Marta (Ana de Armas), hidden motives start to emerge, exposing deep-seated family conflicts that leave you guessing as to who's the true culprit. The story unfolds with clever twists that turn genre conventions on their head and constantly challenge your assumptions. See if you can guess the guilty party before the credits roll.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

'Licorice Pizza' (2021)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza" is a nostalgia-filled coming-of-age-tale that takes audiences through a pivotal time in Hollywood’s lifespan. Cooper Hoffman stars as Gary Valentine, a teenager who, on school picture day, shoots his shot with 25-year-old photographer's assistant Alana Kane (Alana Haim) with all the confidence of two kids in a trenchcoat trying to sneak into an R-rated movie.

Over the years, he goes from being a child actor to a waterbed salesman in a series of schemes that keep him crossing paths with Alana and landing the two of them in wild scenarios. "Licorice Pizza" is a delicious dramatic comedy about a kid with ambitions far beyond his years and the woman who can't stop giving him chances.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1992)

“The Silence of the Lambs” is one of the most critically acclaimed horror movies of all time, following FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she hunts down the serial killer Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). To understand the mind of such a man, she consults with convicted cannibal serial killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), who provides valuable insight in exchange for Clarice opening up about her personal traumas.

Anthony Hopkins' iconic performance as Hannibal Lecter never fails to make my skin crawl, and his spell-binding monologues are just as unsettling whether it's your first or hundredth watch. Also worth calling out are director Jonathan Demme's ingenious camera tricks to foster a general sense of unease and replicate the othering Clarice struggles with as one of the few women in her line of work.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Quentin Tarantino's "Reservoir Dogs" is a heist movie that skips the heist itself—and that's kind of the point. By withholding the details of who did what and how everything fell apart, the audience is left just as clueless as the criminals at the center of the film’s nonlinear story.

Six strangers come together to pull off an armed robbery at a diamond warehouse, but what seems like a straightforward job quickly spirals into chaos when the cops show up suspiciously quickly, leading to a bloody shootout that leaves two gang members dead. The surviving four regroup at the rendezvous point and deduce that one of them must have tipped off the cops—but who? Paranoia spreads, tensions flare, and the dialogue crackles with wit as suspicions rise.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

After floundering at the box office despite widespread critical acclaim for its high-octane action and smart storytelling, "Edge of Tomorrow" is seeing a well-earned revival on streaming platforms. Set in a future where Earth is besieged by powerful alien invaders, the story follows Major William "Bill" Cage (Tom Cruise), a reluctant soldier forced to join the frontlines after being stripped of his rank for cowardice.

Things go from bad to worse when he finds himself stuck in a time loop, forced to restart the same day every time he dies in battle. Desperate to escape the horrible fate, he tracks down Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), a renowned soldier who gained the same power after experimenting with the alien's blood. The two team up to help him break free from the loop, defeat the alien horde, and save humanity.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

