5 best movies you can stream for free with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Finding high-quality movies to watch for free can be a challenge. However, if you know where to look, there are plenty of top-rated movies with high critic and audience scores that you can stream without paying a cent.

To make your movie night easier, we’ve rounded up five of the best movies, all of which have earned an impressive 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes, and are available on the best free streaming services. These platforms not only offer a surprising variety of films but also deliver critically acclaimed hits without any subscription fees — just be ready for a few ad breaks.

Here’s a breakdown of the best movies you can stream for free right now, available on platforms like Tubi, Amazon Freevee and Pluto TV.

‘Knives Out’ (2019)

Knives Out (2019 Movie) Official Trailer — Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis - YouTube Watch On

“Knives Out” is a modern whodunit mystery-comedy that centers around the suspicious death of wealthy crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). After Harlan is found dead following his 85th birthday party, famed detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously hired to investigate, despite what appears to be an open-and-shut case of suicide.

As Blanc questions each member of the Thrombey family, including Harlan's nurse Marta (Ana de Armas), motives begin to surface, revealing deep family conflicts that make everyone a suspect. The story cleverly plays out with plenty of twists that challenge your assumptions.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it now on Tubi

‘The Edge of Seventeen’ (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Hailee Steinfeld Movie - YouTube Watch On

“The Edge of Seventeen” is a coming-of-age dramedy centered on Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld), a witty but awkward high school junior who feels like an outsider in her own world. Her life becomes even more challenging when her best friend, Krista (Haley Lu Richardson), begins dating her popular older brother, Darian (Blake Jenner), which leaves her feeling even more isolated and resentful.

She’s forced to re-evaluate her relationships, confront her insecurities and face her complicated feelings about family and friendship. Nadine’s interactions with her sarcastic but supportive teacher, Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson) adds some much needed comedy as she seeks advice and perspective on her life. “The Edge of Seventeen” dives straight into the awkward, messy parts of growing up.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream it now on Amazon Freevee

‘Looper’ (2012)

LOOPER - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“Looper” is a sci-fi thriller set in a future where time travel exists but is illegal and controlled by criminal organizations. The story follows Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a “looper,” whose job is to assassinate people sent back in time by crime syndicates from the future. These targets appear at designated times, and Joe eliminates them without question, collecting rewards. However, things take a twist when Joe's latest target is his future self, known as “Old Joe” (Bruce Willis).

As Old Joe escapes, the younger Joe must chase him down, realizing they have opposing motives: Young Joe wants to continue his life as a looper, while Old Joe is on a mission to alter the future and save his loved ones. This tense cat-and-mouse game brings up questions about free will and the cost of personal sacrifice.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it now on Pluto TV

‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2012)

“Silver Linings Playbook” is a romantic dramedy that follows Pat Solitano (Bradley Cooper), a man struggling with bipolar disorder, as he tries to rebuild his life after a mental health crisis. After a stint in a psychiatric hospital, he moves back in with his parents and becomes determined to win back his estranged wife. Pat's optimism and intense focus on his “silver lining” often clash with the reality of his mental health struggles and his family’s worries.

Pat’s life takes a turn when he meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), a young widow who’s dealing with her own emotional challenges. Tiffany offers to help him reconnect with his ex-wife, but in exchange, she asks him to be her partner in an upcoming dance competition. As they train together, an unexpected bond forms between them.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it now on Tubi

‘Reservoir Dogs’ (1992)

Reservoir Dogs (1992) Official Trailer #1 - Quentin Tarantino Movie - YouTube Watch On

“Reservoir Dogs” is a classic crime thriller directed by Quentin Tarantino that centers around a failed diamond heist and the aftermath of its fallout. The story begins with a group of criminals, each assigned a color-based alias like Mr. White, Mr. Pink, and Mr. Blonde, who are hired by a mob boss for a seemingly straightforward robbery. However, when the heist goes south and turns violent, suspicions arise that one of them might be an undercover cop.

Most of the action takes place in a warehouse where the surviving criminals regroup, argue and try to figure out what went wrong. The movie’s nonlinear storytelling and intense performances of the central cast make it a landmark in independent cinema and a defining work in Tarantino's career.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream it now on Tubi