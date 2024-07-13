5 best dog movies that you can stream now on Netflix, Max and more

The best dog movies don’t just offer the chance to see a collection of adorable canines on screen, they also provide laughs, thrills and drama moments. Plus, several of the picks on this list are guaranteed to make any dog owner shed a tear.

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly crowd-pleaser or a wartime drama that encapsulates the bravery of service dogs, the dog-focused movies on this list all have something to offer. And even better you can watch several of them on the best streaming services.

So let’s dive into the best dog movies that you can stream at home right now.

'Marley & Me'

“Marley & Me” is the quintessential dog movie, and for good reason. This jaunty comedy encapsulates everything special about man’s best friend. Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson play a newly married couple, John and Jenny Grogan, who decide to adopt a yellow Labrador puppy, who they name Marley. Right from the start, Marley is a ball of energy, and as he grows bigger, so does his mischievous streak. His misbehavior ranges from destroying furniture to being thrown out of obedience school, leading to Marley being (affectionately) dubbed the “world’s worst dog.” But he also becomes a key member of the Grogan family, and over the years he acts as a dependable companion as John and Jenny navigate careers, kids and growing older.

Buy or rent on Amazon

'Megan Leavey'

This war movie opens with the eponymous Megan Leavey (Kate Mara) struggling to find direction in her life. Enlisting in the Marine Corps in the hopes of finding a purpose, she quickly finds her place in the armed forces and forms a close bond with a military canine named Rex. The duo become inseparable and face the many hardships of active combat together across multiple deployments in Iraq. Inspired by a true story, “Megan Leavey” is a moving biographical war movie that recounts real-life heroism. It also perfectly showcases how dogs can provide stability, friendship and assistance during even the most testing times.

Watch on Netflix

'Hotel for Dogs'

“Hotel for Dogs” is a family-friendly flick that features a whole pack of stray dogs. Andi (Emma Roberts) and Bruce (Jake T. Austin) are siblings in the foster system who need to find a home for their dog, Friday, after moving into a new home where pets are forbidden. Discovering an abandoned hotel, they create a secret space where all the stray dogs in the area can live in luxury. However, an entire hotel packed full of dogs is pretty hard to keep secret, and Andi and Bruce risk losing more than just Friday if their hidden pooch paradise is discovered. “Hotel for Dogs” is a light and breezy watch, and will particularly appeal to younger viewers.

Watch on The Roku Channel

'Max'

Another pick about a service dog, “Max” opens on a tragedy when a U.S. Marine named Kyle Wincott (Robbie Amell) is killed in the line of duty. Kyle’s service dog is traumatized by the events, and dispatched from active duty to be adopted by the soldier’s family. Teenage brother Justin (Josh Wiggins) initially doesn’t want the animal around, but the duo eventually form a close bond, and the Belgian Shepherd breed might be just what Justin needs to put his problems in the past and learn what happened to his brother. “Max” packages together familiar themes of family and duty, but it’s an effective drama with a very good boy at its core.

Watch on Max

'A Dog’s Purpose'

More than any other pick on this list, “A Dog’s Purpose” focuses on the experience of its central canine character. Josh Gad voices a pooch that is reincarnated over several decades as different dogs from a golden retriever in the 1950s to a corgi in the 1980s. Over several lifetimes, the dog learns about life’s true purpose and also teaches the various humans they encounter some of life’s most important lessons. While every owner leaves a mark, they form a unique bond with one named Ethan (Dennis Quaid). If you enjoy this you also see its sequel, “A Dog’s Journey”.

Buy or rent on Amazon Prime