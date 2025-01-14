3 best sitcoms streaming free on Roku Channel right now

No matter what you're into, there's a ton of free content to enjoy on the Roku Channel. From live channels and TV shows to movies and documentaries, you can check out all the entertainment they have to offer without having to pay a dime — just tolerating a few interruptions by pesky ads. There's a reason it's one of our favorite free streaming services, after all.

But since there's so much on the Roku Channel to choose from, where should you start? We've got you covered there. If you're ready to dive in and check out a new show right now, head on over to the Roku Channel and queue up the picks we've suggested below. They're completely free to enjoy on your Roku device or Roku TV, as well as other streaming players and web browsers. Happy viewing!

'2 Broke Girls'

2 Broke Girls - Extended Preview - YouTube Watch On

Ever been down on your luck? This show is for you. "2 Broke Girls" explores the unlikely friendship and dreams of Max Black (Kat Dennings) and Caroline Channing (Beth Behrs), the titular "broke girls" from vastly different backgrounds who work together at a diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Max is a sassy, streetwise type who juggles two jobs to make ends meet, including the night shift at the diner. Despite her tough exterior, Max has a heart of gold and a talent for baking. Caroline is formerly wealthy trust-fund princess who reluctantly takes a waitressing job alongside Max. Mix oil and water, and voila, you've got a sitcom.

Watch on the Roku Channel

'The Neighborhood'

First Look At The Neighborhood on CBS - YouTube Watch On

"The Neighborhood" follows the Johnson family, a white family from the Midwest, after they move into a predominantly Black neighborhood in Los Angeles. It centers on Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) and his wife (Beth Behrs) as they navigate the challenges of adapting to their new surroundings. With the help of their neighbor, Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), Dave learns to appreciate and embrace the culture in his new neighborhood, though he of course runs into plenty of hang-ups along the way. It's a gentle, funny series that will be more than familiar for many — and a good learning opportunity for others.

Watch on the Roku Channel

'Rules of Engagement'

Rules of Engagment (2007-#) - TV Preview - YouTube Watch On

Need to turn your brain off and laugh your way through relationship-based comedy? "Rules of Engagement" is a quintessential early 2000s sitcom that follows the lives of two couples: Adam (Oliver Hudson) and Jennifer (Bianca Kajlich), and Jeff (Patrick Warburton) and Audrey (Megyn Price), along with their single friend, Russell (David Spade). It's all about the ups and downs of relationships at different stages, from the newly engaged Adam and Jennifer looking for advice from the long-married Jeff and Audrey, to Russell's commitment-phobic bachelor lifestyle. If you're a fan of Spade, this is especially a must-watch given his fast-talking, narcissistic personality that often leaves him the laughing stock of each episode.

Watch on the Roku Channel