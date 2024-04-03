3 best free movies streaming on The Roku Channel right now

Planning a movie night but don't want to spend the extra cash? Don't forget about completely free platforms like The Roku Channel, which boasts hundreds of TV shows and movies that won't cost you a dime to enjoy.

We think the Roku Channel is one of the best free streaming services you can find right now, as it serves up countless different movies, from crowd-pleasing classics to more recent movies that you can get caught up on. While paid services like Netflix and Hulu have plenty of movies too, you don't have to pay for The Roku Channel, and it gets new content every week. Here are three of our favorite free movies on the Roku Channel to stream on movie night.

'Paddington'

When a young bear (Ben Whishaw) loses his home in an earthquake, he travels all the way from Peru to England to make a new home for himself. He finds a loving home with a couple named Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary (Sally Hawkins) Brown and is rechristened Paddington after the London train station of the same name. While Paddington settles into his new city life with the Browns, he finds himself in the crosshairs of taxidermist Millicent Clyde (Nicole Kidman), who wants nothing more than to strip Paddington of his fur.

Watch on The Roku Channel

'The Birdcage'

Armand Goldman (Robin Williams) is a gay Miami club owner whose son Val (Dan Futterman) has just gotten engaged to girlfriend Barbara Keely (Calista Flockhart). Val wants Armand to meet Barbara's parents, who are notoriously straitlaced and prejudiced against the LGBTQ+ community — and also Republican. Armand pretends to be straight while hiding his relationship with life partner Albert (Nathan Lane) so his son's engagement can go off without a hitch. Of course, that's all easier said than done, as Armand soon finds out.

Watch on The Roku Channel

'Gone in 60 Seconds'

Car thief Kip Raines (Giovanni Ribisi) steals 50 cars for a California gangster. He ends up in hot water when he leads police back to his crew's stores of cars. As he's failed to fulfill his mission, his brother Randall "Memphis Raines" (Nicolas Cage) has to step in and steal 50 cars in exchange for Kip's life. But he doesn't do it alone – he has to bring his old gang back together to complete the mission, all while working against the clock, a rival gang, and the police.

Watch on The Roku Channel