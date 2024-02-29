5 best free shows streaming on Tubi right now

Need a new TV show to get into, but not feeling like opening up your wallet to pay for yet another streaming service? You may not realize this, but there are plenty of free platforms that offer both TV shows and movies to watch, all without the cost of a subscription. Tubi is one such option, with a wide variety of TV shows as well as movies to check out. It's one of the best free streaming services we've found, and we can wholeheartedly recommend it for a great night of entertainment.

Tubi has tons of different movies and TV shows to watch, from cult classics to more modern favorites that you can catch on cable right now. As long as you don't mind watching commercials, you can choose from great action shows, dramas, romances, and even reality TV. There's a little something for everyone.

Below, check out five of our favorite selections for TV shows you can watch on Tubi right now!

'Broadchurch'

"Broadchurch" introduces viewers to a seaside town rocked to its core by the mysterious death of a young boy. As the tight-knit community grapples with its loss, the arrival of Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) kicks off a relentless search for the truth. Hardy, an outsider with a troubled past, teams up with local Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman), who finds herself torn between professional duty and her ties to the deceased's family. Together, they tear into the town's secrets and work to unravel how the boy's death took place.

Watch on Tubi

'Everybody Hates Chris'

Chris (Tyler James Williams), based on the younger version of comedian Chris Rock, navigates growing up with a tight-knit yet eccentric family. Narrated by Rock, whose own experiences inspire the show's heartwarming and humorous episodes, "Everybody Hates Chris" is a spunky and relatable slice-of-life series with plenty of comedic moments to dish out.

Rock's role as both narrator and executive producer gives "Everybody Hates Chris" a strong sense of nostalgia that makes it a super breezy watch, and if you enjoy hijinks and misunderstandings, you'll find plenty to love here.

Watch on Tubi

'Unsolved Mysteries'

Iconic host Robert Stack invites viewers into a world of mystery with each episode of "Unsolved Mysteries." It might be a little cheesy looking back now, but it's still very much the gripping series it was when it first aired.

"Unsolved Mysteries" delves into the chilling and true stories of unsolved crimes, mysterious disappearances, and weird phenomena, all of which were, as the title says, unsolved during the episodes' original broadcast. Stack's narration guides the audience through the twists and turns of each case, with dramatic re-enactments of each scenario lending credence to what happened. IYKYK!

Watch on Tubi

'Luther'

Homicide detective John Luther (Idris Elba) possesses the uncanny ability to delve into the psyche of the killers he pursues. But it's his unconventional techniques and shadows of his own past that blur the lines between right and wrong.

This BBC drama invites the audience to explore the puzzles of the human mind as Luther meets intriguing suspects whose lives end up entangled with his own. Luther's relentless pursuit of justice is thrilling, but just as haunting when you realize everything he puts on the line to get to the bottom of every single mystery.

Watch on Tubi

'Babylon 5'

This epic space opera unfolds over five years aboard a colossal space station called Babylon 5, where humans and aliens mingle against a backdrop of impending war. Tensions are ever-heightening between the races Centauri and Narn while Earth and humanity try to figure out their place among the stars.

Long championed as a sci-fi alternative to "Star Trek" or series like "Lexx", this colorful vision of sci-fi is an all-timer fans of both series will definitely enjoy.

Watch on Tubi