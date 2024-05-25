3 best free shows streaming on the Roku Channel right now

Ready to start a new TV show, but not so ready to bust out even more cash to find one? You don't have to shell out for a new streaming service. In fact, there are a few completely free platforms like the Roku Channel that offer hundreds of different TV shows and movies that you can tune into without paying a cent. It's true! They're absolutely jam-packed with content, and all you have to do is find the show you're most interested in watching — and endure a few ads.

We've named the Roku Channel one of the best free streaming services out there, as it has a wide variety of different series ranging from those that are still airing to seminal TV classics. That's why it's a fun and unique option to watch when you've grown tired of what's available on paid services like Netflix and Hulu.

Not sure what to watch, or just need a place to start? Find three of our favorites below for a few of the best free series you can watch right now on The Roku Channel.

'Home Improvement'

Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor (Tim Allen) is the host of the popular show "Tool Time," along with his friend and co-host Al Borland (Richard Karn). He grapples with putting together an entertaining show while raising three kids (Taran Noah Smith, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Zachery Ty Bryan) with his wife Jill Taylor (Patricia Richardson)with all the trials and tribulations that dealing with three teen boys growing up in the suburbs brings. It's quintessentially '90s in every single way, with 204 episodes to sift through.

Watch on the Roku Channel

'Cold Case'

The Philadelphia Police Department's homicide detective Lilly Rush (Kathryn Morris) takes on a cold case, or an investigation the department is no longer actively pursuing. She finds that not only is she good at bringing the trail back to the department, but that she can crack them, too. As the lead detective of the cold case division, Lilly takes on the jobs no one else wants and brings bad actors to justice, long after the "good guys" dropped the trail so that justice may reign.

Watch on the Roku Channel

'Andromeda'

Captain Dylan Hunt (Kevin Sorbo) leads the Systems Commonwealth, a government entity that once kept peace throughout the universe. After a crewperson tries to kill Hunt, he must make a series of dire decisions that lead his ship, Andromeda Ascendant, and its AI computer, to the edge of an event horizon of a black hole. The ship is frozen in time, and eventually found by a motley crew during an era known as The Long Night, where some of the universe's strangest inhabitants look to bring back civilization as Hunt knew it.

Watch on the Roku Channel