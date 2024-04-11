3 best free shows streaming on Tubi right now

Ready to find your next big entertainment fix? Why not head to Tubi and check out a brand-new TV show for free?

Tubi might already be one of your favorite free streaming services for free movies, but you can find plenty of great TV shows there, too. And best of all, you don't have to pay an additional dime to check out everything they offer. From current TV shows on major networks to retro finds that you may not have thought of in some time, there's a little something for everyone.

But what do you start with first? We've done the hard part for you. We've curated a few of our favorite picks that won't steer you wrong when it comes to good TV. Keep reading for three of our favorite picks for the best free shows on Tubi right now.

'Scandal'

Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) is moving on from life as a consultant to the President as she opens up her own crisis management firm. While in Washington aiding the leader on his presidential campaign, she began an affair with the same man. Though she ended it all when she formed Olivia Pope & Associates, her past eventually comes back to haunt her as she works to remain the best "fixer" in the industry.

Watch on Tubi

'The Dead Zone'

Based on the novel by Stephen King, this thriller follows Johnny Smith (Anthony Michael Hall), a teacher who gets into a car accident that leaves him in a coma. He wakes up after six years, only to discover that he has since developed psychic abilities: visions of the past and future that come on when he touches both people and things. Needing to move on from his old life (that his wife has moved on from as well), Smith starts using this newfound ability to help solve crimes and become a force for good in his community.

Watch on Tubi

'Kitchen Nightmares'

Gordon Ramsay is on a mission to help struggling restaurants get back on their feet. The celebrated chef travels across the country to lend his expertise to eateries that have lost the plot long ago as they grapple with poor management, food safety issues, issues with their menus, and a cavalcade of other problems that keep them from flourishing. In the end, Ramsay gives them complete makeovers from the inside and out, from their decor to their menus, and works to get each business running like a well-oiled machine. It's up to them, of course, to take what they've learned and run with it.

Watch on Tubi