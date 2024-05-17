WSL final day— How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea and Aston Villa vs Man City online

The WSL title race has come down to the final day. This was unthinkable just a couple of weeks ago, but it will now be decided by the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream and the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream. It should an absolutely thrilling couple of hours – and you can watch from anywhere using a VPN – potentially for free!

It is Emma Hayes’s last game in charge of The Blues. Their win against Tottenham on Wednesday means they go into the season finale top of the table, but they do so on goal difference alone. They will face a big challenge from a Red Devils side riding high on their recent Women’s FA Cup victory. With the likes of Lioness Ella Toone in their ranks, Marc Skinner’s team can cause trouble for anyone.

The Citizens know that they need to not just win, but win by two more goals than their title rivals. They will be boosted by the fact that their opponents do have a somewhat leaky defence. However, Villains manager Carla Ward is also on her way out and her players will want to end her time at the club on a high. We also know that Rachel Daly poses a huge goalscoring threat. Adding to the visitor’s problems, the league’s top goalscorer Bunny Shaw is out injured. She had previously netted 21 times in 18 appearances.

It is set to be a topsy-turvy final day in the WSL. We don’t know who will come away with the trophy. Read on to find out how to catch it all.

Watch WSL final day for free

The two games that will decide the WSL title race will be shown on two different channels in the UK. The Aston Villa vs Man City live stream will be available for free on BBC 2 and the BBC iPlayer. For Man Utd vs Chelsea, you will need to head to Sky Sports Premier League or use their streaming service Now Sports.

And it's not just those two matches you can watch. The remaining matches on the WSL final day will be shown for free on the FA Player.

Those games are:

Arsenal vs Brighton

Bristol City vs Everton

Leicester vs Liverpool

Tottenham vs West Ham

All of them kick-off at 3pm BST on Saturday, May 18.

Soccer fans in New Zealand are also lucky because the WSL final day be streamed for FREE on TVNZ+.

But what if you live in the UK or New Zealand but aren't at home to watch the WSL title race? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch WSL final day from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Women's Super League on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the tile race live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your regular U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual service that's showing the WSL soccer and watch the game.

Watch WSL final day in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the WSL title race live on Paramount+. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads with the Paramount Plus and Showtime plan. Luckily, there's currently a 7-day free trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a WSL final day live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $11.99 per month, get ad-free access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight". You also get access to live streams of your local CBS channel and the Showtime catalog.

Watch WSL final day in the U.K.

Aston Villa vs Man City

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of Aston Villa vs Man City in the WSL without spending a penny.

The full game will be broadcast live on BBC Two, with an Aston Villa vs Man City live stream available on BBC iPlayer. That means you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee. (You will need a valid UK TV Licence to watch the game, however.)

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Aston Villa vs Man City in the WSL by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Man Utd vs Chelsea

Sky Sports hosts the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

As above, if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch WSL title race in Canada

Canadians can watch Aston Villa vs Man City and Man Utd vs Chelsea on the SN Plus streaming service.

A Sportsnet Plus subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also an annual subscription that works out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet but aren't at home right now, you can still follow the WSL title race by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Watch WSL title race in Australia

Aussies can watch the WSL final day live stream on Optus Sport, which also has the rights to all 380 men's Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Watch final day in New Zealand

Watch WSL title decider live in New Zealand

TVNZ+ is showing the WSL final day for FREE in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 2 a.m. NZST on Sunday, May 19.