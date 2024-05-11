Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Women's FA Cup final online

Tottenham have pulled off a succession of increasingly jaw-dropping high-wire acts to get to Wembley, where they take on last year's runners-up, Man Utd, in a Women's FA Cup final that means the world to both trophy-starved clubs — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Sunday, May 12.

► Time: 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. AEST

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

First, there was Roselle Ayane's 96th-minute winner to complete a late comeback against Sheffield Utd, then came Becky Spencer's heroics in the penalty shootout against Man City, before Martha Thomas put on another late show in the 118th-minute against Leicester. If this feels like any club's year, it's Spurs.

Man Utd's route through the Women's FA Cup has been far more serene, though they had to dig deep and ride their luck to eliminate holders Chelsea. Luis Garcia and Rachel Williams nodded home the goals, but they couldn't have missed, so perfectly measured were the crosses from Leah Galton and Ella Toone from the Red Devils' left flank.

Their dress rehearsal three weeks ago served up a topsy-turvy 2-2 nailbiter, during which United did their best Spurs impression, with Maya le Tissier bundling home a 92nd-minute equalizer. Will the final go down to the wire too?

You won’t want to miss the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Women's FA Cup final online from anywhere and for FREE.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd for FREE

If you live in the U.K., you can watch the 2024 Women's FA Cup final without spending a penny. That's because Tottenham vs Man Utd will be televised and streamed for free.

The full game will be shown on BBC One, with an online stream available on BBC iPlayer.

What if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the free Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Women's FA Cup Final live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream on ESPN Plus, which can be easily accessed on many devices via the ESPN app.

While an ESPN Plus subscription doesn't grant access to regular ESPN content, it will let you stream thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else. ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", as well as the Disney Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.K. can watch Tottenham vs Man Utd on BBC One, with a Women's FA Cup final live stream available via BBC iPlayer.

You'll need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the game on your television or online. Live coverage starts at 1:50 p.m. BST, ahead of kick-off at 2:30 p.m.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can you watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tottenham vs Man Utd hasn't picked up a broadcaster in Canada, but any Brits who are currently abroad in the country can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

The Women's FA Cup final is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT on Sunday morning.

Can you watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Women's FA Cup final isn't being televised in Australia, but any Brits who are currently abroad Down Under can use one of the best VPN services to access the free Tottenham vs Man Utd coverage on BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN.

Just be warned that kick-off is set for 11:30 p.m. AEST late on Sunday night.

Can you watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's a similar case in New Zealand, where Tottenham vs Man Utd isn't being televised. On the plus side, that means you don't need to worry about staying up late for the 1:30 a.m. NZST kick-off.

If the brutal timing doesn't put you off, note that anybody currently abroad in New Zealand from the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access their usual streaming service.