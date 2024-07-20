Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch California pre-season friendly

The Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream brings action from California as newly-promoted Wrexham A.F.C. prepare for life in League One. This pre-season friendly against Premier League Bournemouth is the first of their three-game North American tour — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream takes place today (Saturday July 20).

► Time: 0:00 a.m. GMT (July 21) / 7.00 p.m. ET / 4.00 p.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. AEDT (July 21)

• U.K. — iFollow, AFCB

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and the "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary have thrust Wrexham into the global spotlight, back up into the English Football League and just one division short of the club at its height. The match takes place at Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium and Reds manager Phil Parkinson will be looking to give minutes to some of the club's summer signings. These include defensive midfielder George Dobson, young central defender Lewis Brunt and promising left-back Sebastian Revan, signed from Aston Villa.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth impressed many last season with an energetic, pressing style that saw the Cherries finish 12th in the Premier League. They'll be beginning life without defensive stalwart Lloyd Kelly but have made permanent transfers of previous loanees Luis Sinisterra and Enes Ünal.

Who will start their North American tour with a win? Read on and we'll show you where to watch Wrexham vs Bournemouth online today.

Watch Wrexham vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wrexham vs Bournemouth live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch the game.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream on ESPN Plus which can be easily accessed on many devices via the ESPN app.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", as well as the Disney, Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch Wrexham vs Bournemouth live, with both the Red Dragons and the Cherries streaming the game through their own services.

Wrexham has the game through iFollow at a cost of £10, while AFCB offers Bournemouth fans the match at the cheaper price of £5. Both services begin their build-up coverage 30 minutes before kick-off.

For those not currently in the U.K., you can still watch the Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream through the above links by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream in Canada

No Canadian broadcasters are showing Wrexham vs Bournemouth live, although if you live in Canada you'll still be able to watch a Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to access the likes of ESPN+ and iFollow.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch Wrexham vs Bournemouth live on Paramount Plus . The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. NordVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream in New Zealand

Much like Canada, Wrexham vs Bournemouth isn't being shown live by any New Zealand broadcasts. However, if you live in New Zealand, you'll still be able to watch a Wrexham vs Bournemouth live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to access the likes of ESPN+, iFollow, and Paramount Plus.