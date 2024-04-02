West Ham vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The battle for European soccer next season hots up as two big London rivals meet in the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

West Ham are through to the last eight of the Europa League but their participation in continental competition is by no means guaranteed for next season, especially considering their opponents in the next round are unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. That makes a win here today vital to staying in the hunt, and the Hammers have a good record against Spurs on home turf; they're undefeated in the last three meetings, with two wins and a 1-1 draw last time they met here in August of 2022.

After going 10 games unbeaten at the start of the season, Tottenham are now fighting it out to be the best of the rest. Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool are almost in a league of their own, with Spurs and Villa in a race for fourth, but with 36 teams competing in the Champions League next season, finishing fifth in the Premier League could still be enough to qualify. Can Ange Postecoglou's side earn local bragging rights and take another step towards their target?

How to watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fhome" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — has the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.