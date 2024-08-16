West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Aston Villa is a meeting between the side deemed to have “won the transfer window” and one heading back into the Champions League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 2.30 a.m. AEST (Aug. 17)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

It’s been a summer of change at West Ham. For starters, David Moyes left his post as manager, with Spaniard Julen Lopetegui taking up the position. He’s certainly been backed with new signings as well. West Ham are one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer recruiting more than half-a-dozen new players including Max Kilman from Wolves, Crysencio Summerville from Leeds and Niclas Fullkrug from Dortmund. Just as important as the new faces is the fact the Hammers have retained their key players such as Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, much to the relief of West Ham fans who feared there would be a fire sale.

There’s also been plenty of movement at Aston Villa. The Champions League-bound club have waved goodbye to the likes of Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz but welcomed Amadou Onana from Everton, Ian Maatsen from Chelsea and Cameron Archer has returned to the club following Sheffield Utd’s relegation. However, the most celebrated business was the new contract for manager Unai Emery who has transformed Aston Villa from a club barely above the relegation fight to one returning to Europe’s top club competition for the first time in 40 years.

The West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream is one of the most exciting matchups of the entire Premier League opening weekend and is likely to feature plenty of new faces on both sides, make sure you don’t miss this one with our guide to watching online from anywhere below.

Watch West Ham vs Aston Villa from anywhere

West Ham vs Aston Villa live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch an West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to Sky Sports channels to your package.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa in Canada

Canadians can watch a West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99 per month, but you can lower this to CAN$18.75 per month if you can fork out for an annual plan (CAN$225).

The Premium plan, priced at CAN$42.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as access to select entertainment channels.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa in Australia

Aussies can watch a West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing AUD$24.99 per month. An Annual Pass is also available for AUD$229/year.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villal in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99 per week, $49.99 per month or $499.99 per year. The match is also being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, which costs $42 to add to your Sky TV package.

