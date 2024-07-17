How to watch The Open Championship 2024: live stream golf online and for free

The Open Championship at Royal Troon is the final Major of the golfing season. Bryson DeChambeau is aiming to become the first man since Tiger Woods in 2000 to win the U.S. Open and The Open in the same season — you can watch The Open Championship live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

The Open is the oldest of the four men’s Majors, dating from 1860, and the winner is crowned Champion Golfer Of The Year.

Rory McIlroy could, and should, have won that US Open, but missed two putts of under 3ft coming down the stretch. It is now ten years since Rory McIlroy won the last of his four Major titles – can he end this run at Troon?

Other British interest comes from Robert McIntyre who, fresh from his win last week at the Scottish Open, is aiming to become the firsts Scot this century to win The Open. The last six Majors have thrown up six different winners, all of them American.

World Number One Scottie Scheffler has been in imperious form this season, with eight tournament victories already, including the season’s first Major, The Masters. The winner of the season’s second Major, Xander Schauffele, has been in the top 10 of all three Majors this season, something only DeChambeau has also achieved.

Here's a complete guide to where to watch the 2024 Open Championship, including free streams, daily schedules and tee times.

FREE 2024 The Open Championship live streams

Fancy some free golf coverage? The R&A will live stream featured groups for FREE on R&A TV.

Abroad? Use a streaming VPN to unblock your home feed from anywhere.

Thursday's featured groups are as follows:

9:36 a.m. BST : Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre 9:47 a.m. BST : Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

: Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim 2:37 p.m. BST : Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

: Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay 3:10 p.m. BST: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

Watch 2024 The Open live streams from abroad

2024 The Open Championship live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch the 2024 The Open Championship 2024 in your country

Watch 2024 The Open 2024 live streams in the U.S. online and without cable

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., golf fans can watch The Open Championship 2023 on NBC, Peacock and the USA Network.

On the first two days of action, Peacock has streaming coverage of the featured groups. From July 18, the streaming service costs just $7.99/month with ads, or $13.99 without, and includes lots more content in addition to The Open Championship 2024 live streams.

NBC and the USA Network both require cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, you can watch live streams via streaming services such Sling TV (50% off your first month) and Fubo (7-day free trial).

Sling TV offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer and more. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue. That's as low as $22.50 per month and you can cancel at any time.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo . Plans start at $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including NBC, USA, CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.

How to watch The Open Championship live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All four days of The Open will be shown live on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Golf channel in the UK. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. BST on Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. BST on Saturday and 10 a.m, Sunday. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download our favorite VPN, as detailed above.

Where to watch The Open Championship 2024 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada and want to know how to watch The Open 2024 streams, you'll find the action on TSN+. A monthly subscription costs from $8 and an annual one from $80. As well as the golf you can watch NFL, CFL, NBA, Formula 1 and tennis.

Where to watch The Open Championship 2024 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The live action from Royal Troon in the 152nd Open Championship is being shown on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $35 for Kayo Basic, after a 7-day free trial.

The Open Championship tee times: Round 1

All times British Summer Time

06:35 a.m. Todd Hamilton (US), Justin Leonard (US), Jack McDonald (Sco)

Todd Hamilton (US), Justin Leonard (US), Jack McDonald (Sco) 06:46 a.m. Tom McKibbin (NI), (a) Calum Scott (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe)

Tom McKibbin (NI), (a) Calum Scott (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe) 06:57 a.m. Michael Hendry (NZ), Vincent Norrman (Swe), Jesper Svensson (Swe)

Michael Hendry (NZ), Vincent Norrman (Swe), Jesper Svensson (Swe) 07:08 a.m. Daniel Hillier (NZ), Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn), Young-Han Song (Kor)

Daniel Hillier (NZ), Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn), Young-Han Song (Kor) 07:19 a.m. Abraham Ancer (Mex), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)

Abraham Ancer (Mex), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Min-Woo Lee (Aus) 07:30 a.m. Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)

Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus) 07:41 a.m. Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng), (a) Jasper Stubbs (Aus)

Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng), (a) Jasper Stubbs (Aus) 07:52 a.m. Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Matthew Southgate (Eng), Justin Thomas (US)

Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Matthew Southgate (Eng), Justin Thomas (US) 08:03 a.m. Laurie Canter (Eng), Nick Taylor (Can), Matt Wallace (Eng)

Laurie Canter (Eng), Nick Taylor (Can), Matt Wallace (Eng) 08:14 a.m. Matteo Manassero (Ita), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Seb Soderberg (Swe)

Matteo Manassero (Ita), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Seb Soderberg (Swe) 08:25 a.m. Austin Eckroat (US), Zach Johnson (US), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den)

Austin Eckroat (US), Zach Johnson (US), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den) 08:36 a.m. John Daly (US), (a) Santiago de la Fuente (Mex), Aaron Rai (Eng)

John Daly (US), (a) Santiago de la Fuente (Mex), Aaron Rai (Eng) 08:47 a.m. Stewart Cink (US), (a) Dominic Clemons (Eng), Chris Kirk (US)

Stewart Cink (US), (a) Dominic Clemons (Eng), Chris Kirk (US) 09:03 a.m. Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Adam Schenk (US)

Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Adam Schenk (US) 09:14 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Lucas Glover (US), Adam Hadwin (Can)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Lucas Glover (US), Adam Hadwin (Can) 09:25 a.m. Tony Finau (US), Russell Henley (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

Tony Finau (US), Russell Henley (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 09:36 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Jon Rahm (Spa)

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Jon Rahm (Spa) 09:47 a.m. Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor)

Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor) 09:58 a.m. Brian Harman (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Sahith Theegala (US)

Brian Harman (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Sahith Theegala (US) 10:09 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa (US), Rory McIlroy (NI) 10:20 a.m. Keegan Bradley (US), (a) Gordon Sargent (US), Will Zalatoris (US)

Keegan Bradley (US), (a) Gordon Sargent (US), Will Zalatoris (US) 10:31 a.m. Alexander Bjoerk (Swe), Harris English (US), Maverick McNealy (US)

Alexander Bjoerk (Swe), Harris English (US), Maverick McNealy (US) 10:42 a.m. Sean Crocker (US), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), (a) Tommy Morrison (US)

Sean Crocker (US), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), (a) Tommy Morrison (US) 10:53 a.m. John Catlin (US), Gun-Taek Koh (Kor), David Puig (Spa)

John Catlin (US), Gun-Taek Koh (Kor), David Puig (Spa) 11:04 a.m. Daniel Bradbury (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (SA), Elvis Smylie (Aus)

Daniel Bradbury (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (SA), Elvis Smylie (Aus) 11:15 a.m. Ignacio Elvira (Spa), Darren Fichardt (SA), Min-Kyu Kim (Kor)

Ignacio Elvira (Spa), Darren Fichardt (SA), Min-Kyu Kim (Kor) 11:26 a.m. Mason Andersen (US), Sam Hutsby (Eng), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)

Mason Andersen (US), Sam Hutsby (Eng), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 11:47 a.m. Ewen Ferguson (Sco), Marcel Siem (Ger)

Ewen Ferguson (Sco), Marcel Siem (Ger) 11:58 a.m. Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Romain Langasque (Fra), Chengtsung Pan (Tai)

Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Romain Langasque (Fra), Chengtsung Pan (Tai) 12:09 p.m. Angel Hidalgo (Spa), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Richard Mansell (Eng)

p.m. Angel Hidalgo (Spa), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Richard Mansell (Eng) 12:20 p.m. Jorge Campillo (Spa), Corey Conners (Can), Ryan Fox (NZ)

Jorge Campillo (Spa), Corey Conners (Can), Ryan Fox (NZ) 12:31 p.m. Ernie Els (SA), (a) Altin van der Merwe (SA), Gary Woodland (US)

Ernie Els (SA), (a) Altin van der Merwe (SA), Gary Woodland (US) 12:42 p.m . Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), (a) Jacob Olesen (Den), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

. Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), (a) Jacob Olesen (Den), Henrik Stenson (Swe) 12:53 p.m. Billy Horschel (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Victor Perez (Fra)

Billy Horschel (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Victor Perez (Fra) 1:04 p.m. Jordan Smith (Eng), Sepp Straka (Aut), Brendon Todd (US)

Jordan Smith (Eng), Sepp Straka (Aut), Brendon Todd (US) 1:15 p.m. Denny McCarthy (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Taylor Moore (US)

Denny McCarthy (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Taylor Moore (US) 1:26 p.m. Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler (US)

Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler (US) 1:37 p.m. Alex Cejka (Ger), Eric Cole (US), Kurt Kitayama (US)

Alex Cejka (Ger), Eric Cole (US), Kurt Kitayama (US) 1:48 p.m. Dean Burmester (SA), Darren Clarke (NI), JT Poston (US)

Dean Burmester (SA), Darren Clarke (NI), JT Poston (US) 2:04 p.m. Dustin Johnson (US), Joost Luiten (Ned), Phil Mickelson (US)

Dustin Johnson (US), Joost Luiten (Ned), Phil Mickelson (US) 2:15 p.m. Padraig Harrington (Ire), Matthew Jordan (Eng), Davis Thompson (US)

Padraig Harrington (Ire), Matthew Jordan (Eng), Davis Thompson (US) 2:26 p.m. Wyndham Clark (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Wyndham Clark (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 2:37 p.m. Patrick Cantlay (US), Xander Schauffele (US), Tiger Woods (US)

Patrick Cantlay (US), Xander Schauffele (US), Tiger Woods (US) 2:48 p.m. Sam Burns (US), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Collin Morikawa (US)

Sam Burns (US), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Collin Morikawa (US) 2:59 p,m. Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Shane Lowry (Ire), Cameron Smith (Aus)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Shane Lowry (Ire), Cameron Smith (Aus) 3:10 p.m. Scottie Scheffler (US), Jordan Spieth (US), Cameron Young (US)

Scottie Scheffler (US), Jordan Spieth (US), Cameron Young (US) 3:21 p.m. Akshay Bhatia (US), Tom Hoge (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin)

Akshay Bhatia (US), Tom Hoge (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin) 3:32 p.m. Ben Griffin (US), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

Ben Griffin (US), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 3:43 p.m. Joseph Dean (Eng), Andy Ogletree (US), Yannik Paul (Ger)

Joseph Dean (Eng), Andy Ogletree (US), Yannik Paul (Ger) 3:54 p.m. Charlie Lindh (Swe), (a) Luis Masaveu (Spa), Ryan van Velzen (SA)

Charlie Lindh (Swe), (a) Luis Masaveu (Spa), Ryan van Velzen (SA) 4:05 p.m. Kazuma Kobori (NZ), (a) Jaime Montojo (Spa), (a) Liam Nolan (Ire)

Kazuma Kobori (NZ), (a) Jaime Montojo (Spa), (a) Liam Nolan (Ire) 4:16 p.m. Denwit Boriboonsub (Tha), Daniel Brown (Eng), (a) Matthew Dodd-Berry (Eng)

Denwit Boriboonsub (Tha), Daniel Brown (Eng), (a) Matthew Dodd-Berry (Eng) 4:27 p.m. Sam Horsfield (Eng), Aguri Iwasaki (Jpn), Jeung-Hun Wang (Kor)

The Open Championship tee times: Round 2

06:35 Ewen Ferguson (Sco), Marcel Siem (Ger)

06:46 Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Romain Langasque (Fra), Chengtsung Pan (Tai)

06:57 Angel Hidalgo (Spa), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Richard Mansell (Eng)

07:08 Jorge Campillo (Spa), Corey Conners (Can), Ryan Fox (NZ)

07:19 Ernie Els (SA), (a) Altin van der Merwe (SA), Gary Woodland (US)

07:30 Rasmus Højgaard (Den), (a) Jacob Olesen (Den), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

07:41 Billy Horschel (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Victor Perez (Fra)

07:52 Jordan Smith (Eng), Sepp Straka (Aut), Brendon Todd (US)

08:03 Denny McCarthy (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Taylor Moore (US)

08:14 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler (US)

08:25 Alex Cejka (Ger), Eric Cole (US), Kurt Kitayama (US)

08:36 Dean Burmester (SA), Darren Clarke (NI), JT Poston (US)

08:47 Dustin Johnson (US), Joost Luiten (Ned), Phil Mickelson (US)

09:03 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Matthew Jordan (Eng), Davis Thompson (US)

09:14 Wyndham Clark (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

09:25 Patrick Cantlay (US), Xander Schauffele (US), Tiger Woods (US)

09:36 Sam Burns (US), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Collin Morikawa (US)

09:47 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Shane Lowry (Ire), Cameron Smith (Aus)

09:58 Scottie Scheffler (US), Jordan Spieth (US), Cameron Young (US)

10:09 Akshay Bhatia (US), Tom Hoge (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin)

10:20 Ben Griffin (US), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

10:31 Joseph Dean (Eng), Andy Ogletree (US), Yannik Paul (Ger)

10:42 Charlie Lindh (Swe), (a) Luis Masaveu (Spa), Ryan van Velzen (SA)

10:53 Kazuma Kobori (NZ), (a) Jaime Montojo (Spa), (a) Liam Nolan (Ire)

11:04 Denwit Boriboonsub (Tha), Daniel Brown (Eng), (a) Matthew Dodd-Berry (Eng)

11:15 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Aguri Iwasaki (Jpn), Jeung-Hun Wang (Kor)

11:26 Todd Hamilton (US), Justin Leonard (US), Jack McDonald (Sco)

11:47 Tom McKibbin (NI), (a) Calum Scott (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe)

11:58 Michael Hendry (NZ), Vincent Norrman (Swe), Jesper Svensson (Swe)

12:09 Daniel Hillier (NZ), Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn), Young-Han Song (Kor)

12:20 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)

12:31 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)

12:42 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng), (a) Jasper Stubbs (Aus)

12:53 Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Matthew Southgate (Eng), Justin Thomas (US)

13:04 Laurie Canter (Eng), Nick Taylor (Can), Matt Wallace (Eng)

13:15 Matteo Manassero (Ita), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Sebastian Soderberg

13:26 Austin Eckroat (US), Zach Johnson (US), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

13:37 John Daly (US), (a) Santiago De La Fuente (Mex), Aaron Rai (Eng)

13:48 Stewart Cink (US), (a) Dominic Clemons (Eng), Chris Kirk (US)

14:04 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Adam Schenk (US)

14:15 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Lucas Glover (US), Adam Hadwin (Can)

14:26 Tony Finau (US), Russell Henley (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

14:37 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Jon Rahm (Spa)

14:48 Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor)

14:59 Brian Harman (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Sahith Theegala (US)

15:10 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

15:21 Keegan Bradley (US), (a) Gordon Sargent (US), Will Zalatoris (US)

15:32 Alexander Bjoerk (Swe), Harris English (US), Maverick McNealy (US)

15:43 Sean Crocker (US), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), (a) Tommy Morrison (US)

15:54 John Catlin (US), Gun-Taek Koh (Kor), David Puig (Spa)

16:05 Daniel Bradbury (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (SA), Elvis Smylie (Aus)

16:16 Ignacio Elvira (Spa), Darren Fichardt (SA), Min-Kyu Kim (Kor)

16:27 Mason Andersen (US), Sam Hutsby (Eng), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)