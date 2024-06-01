Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live stream: How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup final online

The Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live stream in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup final represents the biggest soccer fixture for clubs in North and Central America. The final takes place at Pachuca's Estadio Hidalgo thanks to their superior record in reaching the showpiece – and you can watch a Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live stream from anywhere with a VPN , potentially for free!

► Time: 9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT / 2:15 a.m. BST (Jun. 2) / 11:15 a.m. AEST (Jun. 2)

• FREE STEAM — YouTube / CONCACAF Go (U.K. / AUS / RoW)

• U.S. — Fox Sports via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Pachuca may have endured an up-and-down 2023/24 domestic season in Mexico but their continental form has been consistently superb. After smashing MLS side Philadelphia Union 6-0 on aggregate, then Costa Ricans Herediano 7-1 to reach the semi-finals, the Gophers squeezed past America with a 2-1 second-leg win at their Estadio Hidalgo home. That's no mean feat, considering America have won back-to-back Apertura and Clausura titles back in Mexico. Boasting the tournament's top scorer Salomon Rondon, Guillermo Almada have a fearsome attack and much will depend on the former West Brom and Newcastle forward, plus Morocco international Oussama Idrissi.

MLS Cup winners in two of the past four season, Columbus Crew will for once be underdogs going into a final against a third straight Mexican side. Wilfried Nancy's side knocked out Houston Dynamo in the last 16, before seeing off UANL and Monterrey to reach the final. The latter was especially impressive, beating a side containing former Real Madrid playmaker Sergio Canales and former Mexico captain Hector Moreno home and away. Canadian youngster Jacen Russell-Rowe scored in both legs of that fixture and is a hot property, while Watford fans will recall Chuco Hernandez's industry (if not goalscoring) up front.

Club matches don't get any bigger than this in North and Central America – 90 minutes to be declared the continent's best. Read on to find out how you can watch the Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live stream wherever you are.

Watch a Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live stream for FREE

Those in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and many more countries from around the world – essentially any territory that isn't in North or Central America – can watch the Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live stream for free via CONCACAF's YouTube channel or its CONCACAF Go streaming service.

Don't worry if you're a U.K. or Aussie soccer fan visiting the U.S. – you can use a VPN to watch YouTube or CONCACAF Go from abroad. It's easy, details below.

Watch Pachuca vs Columbus Crew from anywhere

Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K.. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to YouTube or CONCACAF Go and watch the game as if you were back in your home country.

How to watch Pachuca vs Columbus Crew in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K., then you're in luck when it comes to watching the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

As we've outlined above, Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live streams will be available for free on CONCACAF's YouTube channel or its CONCACAF Go streaming service.

Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

Watch Pachuca vs Columbus Crew in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live stream on Fox Sports, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports, and lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Pachuca vs Columbus Crew in Canada

Canadians can watch a Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live stream on Fubo, the home of Champions Cup soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you the Champions Cup, all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $24.99/month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels. And if you've never used Fubo before, you can give whatever package you like a whirl thanks to the service's free trial.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Pachuca vs Columbus Crew in Australia

Like the Brits, soccer fans Down Under can also watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup final for free.

Yep, Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live streams will be available for free on CONCACAF's YouTube channel or its CONCACAF Go streaming service.

Traveling away from Australia? Don't worry — you can unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

Watch Pachuca vs Columbus Crew in New Zealand

It's a similar story across the Tasman Sea as those in New Zealand can also watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup final for free.

Yep, Pachuca vs Columbus Crew live streams will be available for free on CONCACAF's YouTube channel or its CONCACAF Go streaming service.

Traveling away from New Zealand? Don't worry — you can unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.