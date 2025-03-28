Ole Miss vs Michigan State live stream: How to watch March Madness game online, TV channel, start time

Rebels could reach the Elite 8 for the first time in program history

Sean Pedulla of the Ole Miss Rebels dribbles in a March Madness game against Iowa State Cyclones
Sean Pedulla has scored 20 points in each of Ole Miss Rebels’ March Madness victories (Image credit: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
No.6 Ole Miss take on No.2 Michigan State in the first South Region semi-final at State Farm Arena, with the Rebels on the verge of reaching the Elite 8 for the first time in program history.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Ole Miss vs Michigan State live from anywhere with a VPN.

Ole Miss vs Michigan State live stream: TV channels, date, time

The Ole Miss vs Michigan State live stream takes place on Friday, March 28.
Time: 7:09 p.m. ET / 4:09 p.m. PT / 11:09 p.m. GMT / 10:09 a.m. AEDT (Saturday)
U.S. — CBS via Sling TV
 Australia — Kayo Sports 7-day free trial
• Unblock streams — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Coaches Chris Beard and Tom Izzo last matched wits in the Final Four in 2019, and the former came out on top emphatically. Beard's then-Texas Tech team held the Spartans to just 51 points, the sting of which Izzo will still feel six years later. This time, the tables could be flipped.

Three-point shooting has been the bedrock of Ole Miss' March Madness run so far, with the Rebels converting 49% of their attempts in their opener. That's surely not sustainable, especially against a Michigan State team that led the country in three-point defense over the regular season.

That said, Sean Pedulla has been playing like a man possessed for the Rebels, racking up 20 points in each of their victories. If he can keep it up, the upset could be on.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the hoops action by following our how to watch March Madness live streams guide.

How to watch Ole Miss vs Michigan State live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Ole Miss vs Michigan State live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.

Exclusive deal

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Watch Ole Miss vs Michigan State live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Ole Miss vs Michigan State game is being shown on CBS.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch every single game of March Madness through an inexpensive OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is the only subscription you need. Its Orange plan carries TBS and TNT as standard, but just for March Madness it now also includes TruTV. Better yet, your Sling login credentials will let you stream every game on CBS through the March Madness Live app.

Sling Orange usually costs from $45.99/month but new customers get their first month half-price.

50% off Sling plus a free month of AMC+

50% off Sling plus a free month of AMC+
You can currently get CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Right now, new subscribers get up to 50% off their first month.

PREFERRED PARTNERView Deal

How to watch Ole Miss vs Michigan State live streams in the U.K.

Ole Miss vs Michigan State, along with every single game of March Madness, is being shown on Sky Sports in the U.K.. The game will go out on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the basketball on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of Ole Miss vs Michigan State. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Ole Miss vs Michigan State live streams in Canada

Ole Miss vs Michigan State will be shown live on TSN and TSN+, which are providing comprehensive March Madness coverage.

The streaming service starts at $8/month or $80/year (plus taxes).

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access an Ole Miss vs Michigan State stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Ole Miss vs Michigan State live streams in Australia

Aussies will find Ole Miss vs Michigan State live streams on ESPN via Foxtel, which is providing comprehensive March Madness coverage.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing Ole Miss vs Michigan State, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

