How to watch NBA play-in tournament 2024 — live stream, TV channels, schedule

With stellar names like Joel Embiid, LeBron James and Steph Curry amongst those fighting to keep their season alive, the 2024 NBA play-in tournament stands to be the most captivating yet.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch NBA play-in tournament 2024 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Before last year, no play-in team had ever gone on to win a playoff series. Jimmy Butler and the Heat put paid to that, underdogging it all the way to the NBA Finals in a run reminiscent of a March Madness Cinderella story. The Lakers won a pair of playoff series too, before themselves going down to the eventual champions.

The play-in tournament features the No.7, No.8, No.9 and No.10 finishers in each conference. No.7 meets No.8, with the winning team going through to the playoffs and the losing team getting one more shot, against the winner of the clash between the No.9 and No.10 teams.

The No.10 seeds are the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks, who know the size of the task ahead of them. Up to now, No.10 seeds are 2-6 in the NBA play-in tournament, and none of them have got into the playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know to watch NBA play-in tournament 2024 online, plus the full schedule, TV channels and all the live stream information, with or without cable.

NBA play-in tournament games and TV schedule

(All times ET)

Tuesday, April 16

7:30 p.m. – LA Lakers (8) vs New Orleans Pelicans (7) | TNT

– LA Lakers (8) vs New Orleans Pelicans (7) | TNT 10 p.m. – Golden State Warriors (10) vs Sacramento Kings (9) | TNT

Wednesday, April 17

7 p.m. – Miami Heat (8) vs Philadelphia 76ers (7) | ESPN

9:30 p.m. – Atlanta Hawks (10) vs Chicago Bulls (9) | ESPN

Friday, April 19

TBA – Loser of Heat-76ers vs Winner of Hawks-Bulls | ESPN

TBA – Loser of Lakers-Pelicans vs Winner of Warriors-Kings | TNT

Watch NBA play-in tournament in the U.S.

In the U.S., every Western Conference play-in game is being shown on TNT, and every Eastern Conference game will be on ESPN.

However, for comprehensive coverage of the NBA postseason, you'll need TNT, ESPN, ABC/ESPN3 and NBA TV.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $40/month and your first month half-price.

You'll also get access to the first round of games on NBA TV.

You can get TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 on the <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. The Elite Plan ($89.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including ESPN, ABC and NBA TV. And you can try it all out with <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo's 7-day free trial.

An even cheaper option for this year is HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On, which is being included for free for a limited time.

The B/R Sports Add-On brings access to all the postseason games on TNT. Max prices start at $9.99/month with ads, going to $15.99/month ad-free. Or there's a special on at the moment with 20% off if you pay for a whole year upfront.

Watch NBA play-in tournament from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the NBA basketball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch the NBA play-in tournament live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch NBA play-in tournament in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) has the rights to NBA basketball in the U.K..

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

The NBA League Pass is another good option and it costs from £29.99 for the rest of the season after a 7-day FREE trial.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch an NBA play-in tournament live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch NBA play-in tournament in Canada

TSN has the rights to show NBA play-in tournament live streams in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch NBA play-in tournament in Australia

Aussies will find NBA play-in tournament live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the play-in tournament, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.