MLB Tokyo 2025 live stream: How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs series from anywhere

News
By published

The two-game Dodgers vs Cubs series is one of the biggest events on MLB history — here's how to catch the action

Shohei Ohtani #16 of Team Japan pitches during a game at Tokyo Dome ahead of the MLB Tokyo 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Yuki Taguchi/MLB Photos)
Jump to:

It's been a long, long time since a regular-season matchup generated as much anticipation as MLB Tokyo. The two-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome might be opening the season, yet it's safe to say it stands to be the most significant event on the calendar, bar the World Series.

Here's where to watch MLB Tokyo 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

MLB Tokyo live stream: TV channels and dates

MLB Tokyo takes place across Tuesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Full schedule below.
• U.S. — FOX and FS1 via Sling TV
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

When tens of thousands of fans have been turning out for the training days, you know you're in for something very special indeed. The MLB Tokyo series will feature five Japanese players, all of whom were members of the Samurai Japan squad that beat the U.S. to the 2023 World Baseball Classic title.

As baseball's biggest star, the Dodgers' reigning three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani needs no introduction. He's joined by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who played an instrumental role in the Dodgers' run to the World Series title last term, and Roki Sasaki, whose debut on Wednesday stands to be one of the most keenly anticipated of all time.

The Cubs have named Shota Imanaga as their starter on Tuesday, and after narrowly missing out on the National League Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards, many expect him to be in the MVP conversation this season. Seiya Suzuki is another central pillar of the team. The Cubs' top prospect Matt Shaw is also in line for his MLB debut.

Here's everything you need to know to watch MLB Tokyo live streams.

What is the MLB Tokyo 2025 schedule?

Game 1 — Tuesday, March 18
6 a.m. | FOX (full replay on FS1 at 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.)

Game 2 — Wednesday, March 19
6 a.m. | FS1 (full replay on FS1 at 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.)

(All times ET)

Watch MLB Tokyo 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Dodgers vs Cubs series on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual MLB Tokyo live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for baseball fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Image
Exclusive deal

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 72% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch MLB Tokyo 2025 live streams in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the MLB Tokyo games are split between FOX and FS1.

Game 1 will be televised on FOX. However, a full replay will air on FS1 at 9 p.m. ET and 1 a.m. ET.

Game 2 will be televised on FS1, with a full replay set to air on the same channel at 9 p.m. ET and 12:30 a.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch both games through an inexpensive OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes FOX and FS1 in its Blue plan, with prices starting from $50.99/month and your first month half-price.

Sling TV

You can get FOX and FS1 on the Sling TV Blue package. Sling Blue comes with 40-plus channels, including ABC and NBC in select markets, and USA. Right now, new subscribers get up to 50% off their first month.

PREFERRED PARTNERView Deal

How to watch MLB Tokyo 2025 live streams in the U.K.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Both games of the MLB Tokyo series are being shown on TNT Sports channels in the U.K.. Game 1 is on TNT Sports 1, and Game 2 is on TNT Sports 3.

You can get TNT through your TV package, or via the Discovery Plus streaming service. To get TNT you'll need the Premium package, which costs £30.99/month but will also give you Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football, motorsports, tennis, cycling, snooker and more.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Discovery Plus, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch MLB Tokyo 2025 live streams in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The MLB Tokyo series is being shown on Sportsnet in Canada.

You can stream both games live on Sportsnet Plus, which costs from CA$24.99 per month ($199.99 per year) and provides access to a whole host of other sports. Both Standard and Premium plans let you watch MLB.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Dodgers vs Cubs live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual service.

How to watch MLB Tokyo 2025 live streams in Australia

Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find both MLB Tokyo live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing both games of the Dodgers vs Cubs series, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

See more Entertainment News
TOPICS
Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) makes a glove save during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Detroit Red Wings, on the way the NHL Winter Classic 2025
St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks live stream: How to watch NHL Winter Classic 2025 online and on TV, start time
Detroit Red Wings right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (11) skates with the puck during the NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild.
Red Wings vs Blue Jackets live stream: How to watch NHL Stadium Series 2025 online, TV channel, start time
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 20: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on December 20, 2024 during the NBA 2024-25 season
NBA live stream 2024-25 — How to watch basketball online on Sling TV without cable
Los Angeles, CA - March 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers along with teammate Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the New York Knicks in the first half of a NBA basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles ahead of Lakers vs Celtics, March 2025
Lakers vs Celtics live stream: How to watch NBA game online, TV channel, start time
A runner (C) wearing a Mt. Fuji costume passes through the Ginza shopping district during the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on February 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Kazuhiro NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)
Tokyo Marathon live stream 2025: How to watch online and on TV from anywhere
Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars dribbles the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Western Conference All-Stars in the third quarter during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game
How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2025 — live stream online from anywhere, schedule, rosters
Latest in Sports
Shohei Ohtani #16 of Team Japan pitches during a game at Tokyo Dome ahead of the MLB Tokyo 2025
MLB Tokyo 2025 live stream: How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs series from anywhere
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain runs for the ball in his Quarterfinal round match during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California
Indian Wells 2025 men’s semi-finals live stream: how to watch tennis online
Iga Swiatek of Poland in action in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in March, 2025.
Indian Wells women’s semi-finals: how to watch tennis live streams online and on TV
Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg in February 2025
Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup final online
Tino Livramento passes the ball during a Premier League match in March 2025
Everton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online and on TV, team news
Nicolas Dominguez of Nottingham Forest during a Premier League match in March 2025
Ipswich vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online and on TV, team news
Latest in News
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 16 (#644)
Nintendo Switch 2
New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback
(From L to R) Rohan (Nik Dodani), Josh (Brandon Flynn), Dorothy (Edie Falco), John (Dean Norris), and Liddie (Lisa Kuthrow) in The Parenting
Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #378 (Sunday, March 16 2025)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE price leak is bad news for budget-conscious buyers
Google Assistant
Gemini to kill off Google Assistant on most Android phones — here's what you need to know
More about sports
Scotland&#039;s Darcy Graham in action during the 2025 Guinness Six Nations.

France vs Scotland live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online, Fickou returns for the championship conclusion
Cadan Murley of England watches the rugby ball come towards him during the 2025 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship.

Wales vs England live stream: how to watch 2025 Six Nations online, Pollock in line for debut, Wainwright returns
A woman scrubbing the surface of a mattress with a blue sponge with a Sleep Week 2025 logo in the corner

I’m a mattress cleaning expert — the 5 products I swear by for getting rid of urine, stains, smells and bed bugs
See more latest
Most Popular
Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler sit in the grass on Yellowstone season 5
'Yellowstone' series finale now available on Peacock — here's how to stream it now
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 16 (#644)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #378 (Sunday, March 16 2025)
Nintendo Switch 2
New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback
(From L to R) Rohan (Nik Dodani), Josh (Brandon Flynn), Dorothy (Edie Falco), John (Dean Norris), and Liddie (Lisa Kuthrow) in The Parenting
Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
In court in Dedham, Massachusetts. (From left) Attorney Emily Little, Karen Read and attorney David Yannetti
How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' from anywhere online
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 teardown reveals familiar repairability pain points
Google Assistant
Gemini to kill off Google Assistant on most Android phones — here's what you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE price leak is bad news for budget-conscious buyers
Electric State; Moana; I&#039;m Still Here
5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, and more