MLB Tokyo 2025 live stream: How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs series from anywhere

It's been a long, long time since a regular-season matchup generated as much anticipation as MLB Tokyo. The two-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome might be opening the season, yet it's safe to say it stands to be the most significant event on the calendar, bar the World Series.

MLB Tokyo live stream: TV channels and dates MLB Tokyo takes place across Tuesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Full schedule below.

• U.S. — FOX and FS1 via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

When tens of thousands of fans have been turning out for the training days, you know you're in for something very special indeed. The MLB Tokyo series will feature five Japanese players, all of whom were members of the Samurai Japan squad that beat the U.S. to the 2023 World Baseball Classic title.

As baseball's biggest star, the Dodgers' reigning three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani needs no introduction. He's joined by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who played an instrumental role in the Dodgers' run to the World Series title last term, and Roki Sasaki, whose debut on Wednesday stands to be one of the most keenly anticipated of all time.

The Cubs have named Shota Imanaga as their starter on Tuesday, and after narrowly missing out on the National League Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards, many expect him to be in the MVP conversation this season. Seiya Suzuki is another central pillar of the team. The Cubs' top prospect Matt Shaw is also in line for his MLB debut.

What is the MLB Tokyo 2025 schedule? Game 1 — Tuesday, March 18

6 a.m. | FOX (full replay on FS1 at 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.) Game 2 — Wednesday, March 19

6 a.m. | FS1 (full replay on FS1 at 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.) (All times ET)

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Dodgers vs Cubs series on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual MLB Tokyo live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

How to watch MLB Tokyo 2025 live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the MLB Tokyo games are split between FOX and FS1.

Game 1 will be televised on FOX. However, a full replay will air on FS1 at 9 p.m. ET and 1 a.m. ET.

Game 2 will be televised on FS1, with a full replay set to air on the same channel at 9 p.m. ET and 12:30 a.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch both games through an inexpensive OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes FOX and FS1 in its Blue plan, with prices starting from $50.99/month and your first month half-price.

You can get FOX and FS1 on the Sling TV Blue package. Sling Blue comes with 40-plus channels, including ABC and NBC in select markets, and USA. Right now, new subscribers get up to 50% off their first month.

How to watch MLB Tokyo 2025 live streams in the U.K.

Both games of the MLB Tokyo series are being shown on TNT Sports channels in the U.K.. Game 1 is on TNT Sports 1, and Game 2 is on TNT Sports 3.

You can get TNT through your TV package, or via the Discovery Plus streaming service. To get TNT you'll need the Premium package, which costs £30.99/month but will also give you Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football, motorsports, tennis, cycling, snooker and more.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Discovery Plus, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch MLB Tokyo 2025 live streams in Canada

The MLB Tokyo series is being shown on Sportsnet in Canada.

You can stream both games live on Sportsnet Plus, which costs from CA$24.99 per month ($199.99 per year) and provides access to a whole host of other sports. Both Standard and Premium plans let you watch MLB.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Dodgers vs Cubs live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual service.

How to watch MLB Tokyo 2025 live streams in Australia

Aussies will find both MLB Tokyo live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing both games of the Dodgers vs Cubs series, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

