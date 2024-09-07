Mexico vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch international soccer friendly 2024 online

The Mexico vs New Zealand live stream is a chance for both sides to experiment with their XIs, with the first of two matches each for these teams in North America over the next few days — and you can watch this one from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Mexico vs New Zealand live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Mexico vs New Zealand live stream takes place on Saturday, Sep. 7.

► Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Sun) / 1 p.m. NZST (Sun)

• WATCH FREE — Azteca7, Canal 5 (Mex)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX Deportes via Fubo

• Watch anywhere

Mexico may already be assured of their place at the FIFA World Cup that they'll co-host in 2026, but preparations to make sure that it's a successful homecoming are already underway. Having appointed experienced manager Javier Aguirre (for the third time!) in July, they think they have the manager to make the best fist of that campaign. There's only one uncapped player in his first squad, though, so don't expect him to completely ring the changes.

New Zealand's bid to get to their first World Cup in 16 years starts in October, so this is a crucial warm up for Englishman Darren Bazeley's side. The good news is that he can lean on arguably one of the best All Whites squads ever, with talent from around the globe. His attack is spearheaded by quintessential 'big man up front' Chris Wood — the Nottingham Forest striker has scored more than any other Kiwi in history and will be eager to add to his 34-goal tally this weekend.

With the action is set to take place from the iconic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California, read on to find out how to watch Mexico vs New Zealand live streams where you are.

How to watch Mexico vs New Zealand for FREE

There's great news for soccer fans in Mexico wanting to watch this friendly — free coverage will be shown for FREE on both the Canal 5 and Azteca 7 channels.

If you're a Mexican resident away from home this weekend you can still tune in to the match using a VPN. We explain how below...

How to watch Mexico vs New Zealand from anywhere

How to watch Mexico vs New Zealand in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Mexico vs New Zealand on the Spanish-language FOX Deportes and the FOX website with a valid login (if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match). FOX Deportes is included with many cable packages.

Can I watch Mexico vs the All Whites in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, no traditional TV channel or streaming service is listed as showing the All Whites game this weekend.

