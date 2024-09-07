Mexico vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch international soccer friendly 2024 online
Sides meet in California to kick off this international window
The Mexico vs New Zealand live stream is a chance for both sides to experiment with their XIs, with the first of two matches each for these teams in North America over the next few days — and you can watch this one from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.
The Mexico vs New Zealand live stream takes place on Saturday, Sep. 7.
► Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Sun) / 1 p.m. NZST (Sun)
• WATCH FREE — Azteca7, Canal 5 (Mex)
• U.S. — Watch on FOX Deportes via Fubo
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Mexico may already be assured of their place at the FIFA World Cup that they'll co-host in 2026, but preparations to make sure that it's a successful homecoming are already underway. Having appointed experienced manager Javier Aguirre (for the third time!) in July, they think they have the manager to make the best fist of that campaign. There's only one uncapped player in his first squad, though, so don't expect him to completely ring the changes.
New Zealand's bid to get to their first World Cup in 16 years starts in October, so this is a crucial warm up for Englishman Darren Bazeley's side. The good news is that he can lean on arguably one of the best All Whites squads ever, with talent from around the globe. His attack is spearheaded by quintessential 'big man up front' Chris Wood — the Nottingham Forest striker has scored more than any other Kiwi in history and will be eager to add to his 34-goal tally this weekend.
With the action is set to take place from the iconic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California, read on to find out how to watch Mexico vs New Zealand live streams where you are.
How to watch Mexico vs New Zealand for FREE
There's great news for soccer fans in Mexico wanting to watch this friendly — free coverage will be shown for FREE on both the Canal 5 and Azteca 7 channels.
If you're a Mexican resident away from home this weekend you can still tune in to the match using a VPN. We explain how below...
How to watch Mexico vs New Zealand from anywhere
If you're overseas and find that your home stream is geo-blocked in the country where you currently are, then you'll need some extra software. You can still watch Mexico vs New Zealand live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the Mexico. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a Mexico server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the soccer and watch Mexico vs New Zealand as normal.
How to watch Mexico vs New Zealand in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Mexico vs New Zealand on the Spanish-language FOX Deportes and the FOX website with a valid login (if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match). FOX Deportes is included with many cable packages.
For cord-cutters, Fubo offers Deportes through its International Sports Plus add-on. Fubo packages start from $79.99/month, with the required add-on an additional $6.99. Fox Deportes is also available with certain DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV plans.
If you're outside of the U.S. but would normally have access to one of these options, you can watch a Mexico vs New Zealand live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Can I watch Mexico vs the All Whites in New Zealand?
Unfortunately, no traditional TV channel or streaming service is listed as showing the All Whites game this weekend.
