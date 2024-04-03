Man City vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The midweek EPL action continues with the Man City vs Aston Villa live stream. This is a huge game with two sides that still have everything to play for — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Man City vs Aston Villa live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Aston Villa live stream takes place on Wednesday, April 3.

► Time: 8:15 p.m. BST / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 a.m. AEDT (April 4)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Citizens were underwhelming in their title clash with Arsenal on Sunday, dominating possession but lacking their usual cutting edge. The Villains have put in some impressive defensive displays during the season, so the likes of Erling Haaland will have to step up if they are going to get the win.

Unai Emery’s side poses an attacking threat too, largely down to Ollie Watkins. He has scored 16 EPL goals already this season. Pep Guardiola’s defence has also been hit by the loss of Kyle Walker, John Stones and goalkeeper Ederson. It is not clear who will be fit to return.

In the reverse fixture, Aston Villa came away victorious thanks to a goal from Leon Bailey. If they repeat the feat it will be their first double over Man City since the 1962/63 season.

The hosts want to stay in the title race, the visitors are fighting for Champions League football. Only Liverpool and Arsenal have scored more goals than these two teams. We should be in for an exciting game so read on to find out how you can watch a Man City vs Aston Villa live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Man City vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Man City vs Aston Villa live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Man City vs Aston Villa live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Man City vs Aston Villa in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Man City vs Aston Villa live stream via Peacock.

To stream the match via Peacock, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Man City vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fhome" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Man City vs Aston Villa in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — hosts the Man City vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man City vs Aston Villa live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs Aston Villa in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Man City vs Aston Villa in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Aston Villa game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man City vs Aston Villa in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Man City vs Aston Villa live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.