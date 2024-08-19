Leicester vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Leicester vs Tottenham live stream offers us our first look at Dominic Solanke in a Spurs shirt as a new Foxes era begins under Steve Cooper — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Aug. 20)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Watch anywhere

Historically, this has tended to be one of the most wildly entertaining Premier League fixtures of all. The past five meetings between Leicester and Tottenham have produced a whopping 28 goals, and during that run both sides have been on the receiving end of a hiding. After a rough summer, however, fans of the newly promoted Championship champions are braced for a harsh reality check.

While there were few tears shed when Enzo Maresca upped sticks, their worst fears were realized when Chelsea promptly snatched up their crown jewel Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who'd joined the club as an eight-year-old and had become their creative force. Will former Spurs man Harry Winks be able to fill the void? Following three consecutive pre-season defeats without a single goal scored, the onus is on Jamie Vardy and Abdul Fatawu to stand tall too.

Giving Son Heung-min the armband didn't have the desired effect for Ange Postecoglou last season, so Spurs have brought in a true apex predator in Solanke, who bagged 21 goals for Bournemouth last season. Tune in to make sure you don’t miss it. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Leicester vs Tottenham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

NordVPN

Watch Leicester vs Tottenham in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Leicester vs Tottenham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month and it comes with more than 30 channels, including USA Network.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA Network is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Leicester vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and USA Network in selected markets.

Fubo has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Leicester vs Tottenham in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Leicester vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., so if you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to Leicester vs Tottenham coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Leicester vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN.

Watch Leicester vs Tottenham in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leicester vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$225 (that's CA$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to tap into their usual stream.

Watch Leicester vs Tottenham in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leicester vs Tottenham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing AU$24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for AU$229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Leicester vs Tottenham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Leicester vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport. This costs NZ$67.99 per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of NZ$29.99/week, NZ$49.99/month or NZ$499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN.

