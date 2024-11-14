Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson on Friday, November 15 may be controversial, but there's no doubting the interest the bout has generated, especially with the delay after Iron Mike's recent surgery. Whether you think an 11-fight novice should be fighting a former world heavyweight champion 31 years his senior or not, you'll want to tune in. You can watch Paul vs Tyson live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Paul vs Tyson live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Fri, Nov. 15, 2024

► Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

► Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Sat.) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Sat).

► Ringwalks (approx.): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT (Sat.) / 3 p.m. AEST (Sunday).

• U.S. / U.K. / RoW — Netflix (prices vary by country)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Jake Paul would love nothing more than to be considered a boxer first and foremost. The Disney star-turned-YouTuber's reinvention inside the squared circle may not be one for boxing purists, but the 27-year-old has performed creditably enough in his 11 bouts, losing only to Tommy Fury, the Love Island star and brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson. Having started his own promotion company, MVP, the Problem Child is certain to make plenty of cash on the night and will bring plenty of new eyes to boxing with him.

Tyson is returning to the ring for the first time since retiring from boxing 19 years. The Baddest Man on the Planet cut a swathe through the heavyweight division in the late 1980s before losing his way in the 90s in a career of diminishing returns, with the odd bite thrown in. Now 58, Iron Mike must also overcome an operation to remove an ulcer that delayed this bout first time round, plus that significant three-decade age gap. At least the fight is only eight two-minute rounds, with heavy 14oz gloves, eh?

There's also a stacked undercard to look forward to, including two world title fights, with Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 and Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos also on the bill. Here's how to watch Paul vs Tyson live streams online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Paul-Tyson live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Paul vs Tyson live stream in your home country and with your favorite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on?

Say hello to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're in the U.S. and want to watch your usual U.K.-based stream, choose a server in the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.

How to watch Paul vs Tyson live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the Tyson fight live on Netflix, as is the case in much of the world. The commentary will be available in five languages including English.

The the fight is included as part of a regular monthly subscription – no pesky PPV fees, here – so you can catch all the action from as little as $6.99. The ad-free tier, meanwhile, costs $15.49 a month. A premier tier, with 4K capability, is $22.99 a month.

Looking for a free Netflix trial? You're outta luck. There are three potential ways to get Netflix free... none of them are truly 'free' though.

Remember, if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Tyson fight live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with NordVPN.

How to watch Paul vs Tyson live streams in the U.K.

For fight fans in the U.K., Netflix is also the place to go to watch Paul Tyson fight night – plus Katie Taylor as the co-main event – in the early hours of Saturday, November 16.

Again, it's all part of your regular Netflix subscription (no PPVs here) with a month's access to the streaming service costing just £4.99 per month if you can sit through the ads. For £7.99 a month, you can do away with the ads altogether.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Paul vs Tyson online, you'll need to get yourself a knockout VPN, such as NordVPN.

In addition to the Paul-Tyson fight, you'll be able to watch some of the best Netflix shows plus documentaries such as "Tiger King" and "Investigation Alien". Worth noting: you need a TV license to watch live sports on Netflix in the U.K. – else you risk a £1000 fine.

How to watch Paul vs Tyson live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in the great white north, where Netflix is showing the Paul vs Tyson fight in Canada as part of your regular subscription to the streaming service.

Netflix costs at CA$5.99 per month, or CA$16.49 if you want to ditch the ads. The Premium 4K option is CA$20.99.

Not in Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Paul vs Tyson live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. Watch Paul vs Tyson live via Netflix. In Australia a month's subscription costs from AU$7.99.

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Paul vs Tyson live in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Paul vs Tyson fight, it's Netflix again. For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service starts from NZ$14.99.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Where to find the cheapest Netflix plan

Which country has the cheapest Netflix subscription for the Tyson fight? One of the countries with the cheapest Netflix subscription is India, where the Netflix standard plan costs a mere $2.36 per month (Rs 199 per month). Remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch your usual Netflix subscription from anywhere in the world.

Can I get Netflix for free? Our experts have looked into how to get Netflix for free in the U.S. and, while it's tricky, there are certain ways to get Netflix as part of a mobile phone or internet subscription. Sadly, Netflix discontinued free trials back in 2020, and we don't expect it to offer any freebies ahead of the Tyson fight.

Paul vs Tyson tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Jake Paul Mike Tyson Nationality U.S. U.S. Date of birth January 17th, 1997 June 30th, 1966 Height 6' 1" 5' 10" Reach 76" 71" Total fights 11 58 Record 10-1 (7 KOs) 50-6 (44 KOs, 2 no contests)

Paul vs Tyson fight card

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson; Heavyweight

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano; For Taylor's IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women's super-lightweight titles

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos; For Barrios's WBC welterweight title

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes; Super-middleweight

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool; Vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight title

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica; Super-lightweight

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell; Featherweight

Paul vs Tyson odds

Paul is the favorite to get the win at a best price of -210, with Tyson the outsider at odds of +170.