Iowa vs Uconn live stream: How to watch Final Four women's basketball online and on TV

Today's Final Four clash between No.1 Iowa and No.3 UConn is being billed as the Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers show. It stands to be the tie of the tournament so far, and with Clark set for this year's WNBA Draft, it could also end up being her final ever college game. Iowa are marginal favorites according to DraftKings ahead of tip-off, but these teams are extremely closely matched. You don't want to miss this.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Iowa vs UConn from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Whereas Bueckers, Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards top the Huskies' respective scoring, assists and rebounding charts, Clark is doing it all for the Hawkeyes. The 22-year-old guard has broken near-enough every college basketball record going, to the extent that the stats just don't do her justice anymore.

She's quite simply the greatest college basketball player of all time, one who raises the bar higher each and every time she steps out onto the court, the likes of whom we may never see again.

But elite sport has little time for sentimentality, and being the best individual does not guarantee the women's March Madness title. If anything, Iowa's victory over USC was a Clark-inspired bailout that was far too close for comfort, and suffering season-ending injuries to six players seems to have galvanized UConn. Their defense is rock-solid too.

Read on as we explain how to watch Iowa vs UConn live streams from anywhere.

Watch Iowa vs UConn live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Iowa vs UConn is being shown on ESPN and ESPN2 in the U.S., with tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT on Friday. The game is also being shown on ESPN Plus.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get the channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is the option we'd recommend. It includes ESPN and ESPN2 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $40/month and your first month half-price. Better yet, Sling Orange also includes TBS, which is showing every remaining men's March Madness game.

You can get ESPN, ESPN2 on the <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV Orange package. New subscribers get 50% off their first month. Sling Orange will also let you watch every remaining <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/entertainment/sports/how-to-watch-march-madness-2024-live-streams-tv-channels-schedule" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"">men's March Madness game.

Costing only $10.99/month, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/espn-plus-streaming-service,review-5332.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"">ESPN Plus is an affordable way to watch a massive range of top quality live sports, including MLB, NBA, UFC, PGA Tour golf, various international soccer competitions, a whole host of NCAA college sports. For even better value, you can include it alongside <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/disney-plus-price-shows-and-how-to-sign-up" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"">Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Plus Bundle from only $14.99/month.

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. The Pro Plan ($79.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including ESPN and ESPN2. And you can try it all out with <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo's 7-day free trial. It does not, however, include TBS, TNT or TruTV.

Watch Iowa vs UConn from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your subscriptions?

You can still watch Iowa vs UConn live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for basketball fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch Iowa vs UConn live streams in the U.K

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is showing Iowa vs UConn in the U.K., with tip-off set for 2:30 a.m. BST on Friday night/Saturday morning.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow Iowa vs UConn live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Iowa vs UConn live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, TSN is showing Iowa vs UConn, which tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT on Friday.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch Iowa vs UConn live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, ESPN via Foxtel is showing Iowa vs UConn, which tips off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist service Kayo Sports is live streaming Iowa vs UConn, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the hoops on your Kayo account as if you were back home.