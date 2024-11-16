France vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn Internationals rugby online

The France vs New Zealand live stream provides a chance for the All Blacks to gain revenge for their 27-13 defeat at the hands of Les Bleus in the Rugby World Cup curtain-raiser last year. Keep reading as we explain how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

France vs New Zealand live streams: TV schedule, dates The France vs New Zealand live stream takes place on Saturday, November 16.

► Time: 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT / 7:10 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• FREE — TF1 (France)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

There was plenty for French fans to celebrate inside the Stade de France last weekend as Antoine Dupont returned as captain to help his side run in eight tries in a thumping 52-12 victory over Japan. Les Bleus will expect a far sterner test against New Zealand and will have to cope without the injured duo of flanker Francois Cros and winger Damian Penaud. However, they will be buoyed by the fact they have won the last two encounters against the All Blacks.

New Zealand arrive in Paris in good form and with revenge in mind. Having already dispatched England and Ireland this month, they’ll look to complete an impressive hat-trick against the French and avenge last year’s World Cup defeat. The All Blacks have been approaching their clinical best but will be without Sam Cane and Mark Tele’a who both picked up knocks in the victory over Ireland.

Read on to see your France vs New Zealand live stream options and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere.

Can I watch for free? In France, TF1 will be broadcasting each of the France fixtures, meaning every France game will be streamed live and free on the TF1 streaming platform. Traveling outside France? Use NordVPN (save 70%) to unblock your usual streaming service and watch it from anywhere.

How to watch France vs New Zealand 2024 in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every Autumn Nations Series rugby game this November. France vs New Zealand kicks off at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT.

If you don't already have the service, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

In addition to showing every 2024 Autumn International game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus newer shows like "The Traitors U.S.".

How to watch France vs New Zealand 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch France vs New Zealand live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch France vs New Zealand online as if you were back at home.

Watch France vs New Zealand live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals, including France vs New Zealand on TNT Sports 1.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery+ Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch France vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

France vs New Zealand will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under, along with all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams. This match starts at 7:10 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch France vs New Zealand live streams in Canada

Sports streaming specialist DAZN has been announced as the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's Autumn Nations Series, including France vs New Zealand live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch France vs New Zealand live streams in New Zealand

Live November international rugby coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. France vs New Zealand is on Sky Sport 1 and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service. This match kicks off at 9:10 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch rugby live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

